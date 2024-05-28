Policybazaar's new ad shows a Kargil war hero's battle with depression

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Policybazaar, an Indian insurance platform, launches a brand film. Through the self-narrated story of Kargil war hero, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Winner, Major General Vikram Dogra, the film brings out the critical importance of prioritising mental health and coping with conditions like depression.

Traditionally, talking openly about mental health has been associated with weakness and is often even looked down upon. This campaign brings a much-needed shift in perspective as it portrays an army officer, who fits the textbook definition of strength, discussing just how much courage it takes to battle through mental health issues.

The film starts with Major General Vikram Dev Dogra thinking back on all the medals that he has earned in his inspiring life journey. He says that the real value of an otherwise ordinary-looking medal lies in how hard one fights to earn it. He has a plethora of bravery awards and accolades to his name – but he says that the medal most precious to him is the one he gave to himself for winning his battle against depression at the very peak of his career. He is shown to be narrating his journey from depression to health as a mental health champion with pride to an auditorium filled with keen listeners. The equally important subtext brought out in the film is that recognizing and addressing the condition helped him achieve his potential. He even became the first serving army officer to complete the Ironman Triathlon 2018 held in Europe at the age of 60.

The film concludes on a pitch-perfect note as it calls the fight against mental health issues “Himmat ki policy”, driving home the point that battling a condition like depression and prioritizing mental health require immense courage.

Samir Sethi, Head of Brand Marketing, Policybazaar.com, said, “This film is our way of helping Indians rethink the concept of strength and give mental health its due importance. Mental conditions like depression among others are extremely common and it’s really sad that many of those who suffer don’t seek the required medical help – often because of the stigma attached to it. Over the past few years, the Health Insurance industry has embraced the criticality of mental health. In October 2022, IRDAI had mandated that all health insurance products must cover mental illness. When we have such thoughtful initiatives and the right products in place, then true stories like Major General Vikram Dogra’s can help customers move beyond social barriers and get the right medical assistance”.