Ranveer Singh & Johnny Sins team up for Bold Care campaign to raise awareness

Bold Care has announced the launch of their witty campaign, #TakeBoldCareOfHer with Ranveer Singh, who has joined them as a co-founder and has been working with them behind-the-scenes for more than a year. With this campaign, Bold Care wants to normalise the conversation around men’s sexual health. This refreshing approach by Bold Care aims to change how society discusses men's sexual health issues.

The campaign also stars famous internet personality Johnny Sins - featuring in his first-ever ad for an Indian brand.

The brand film is a comical parody of a typical Indian TV drama which is guaranteed to leave the viewers in splits. It skillfully tackles the issue at hand, normalizing it through hilarious sequences, and presents a scientifically proven solution. Written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, and their team, the ad is directed by Ayappa KM. Tanmay and Ayappa have previously worked together on many successful ad campaigns, like the Rahul Dravid x CRED ad. The brand film was produced by Earlyman Films, one of the leading ad production houses in the country.

Rajat Jadhav, Co-Founder of Bold Care, commented on the campaign's approach by saying: "With #TakeBoldCareofHer, we want to address the stigma around men’s sexual health in India. Our aim has always been to be the category creators in this space and initiate open conversations around sexual health. We're here to help men overcome their sexual health issues by providing science-backed solutions.” adds Jadhav.

Ranveer Singh, Co-Founder of Bold Care, shares: “I’m here with sincere intent to use my influence for raising awareness and making a positive impact. The Bold Care campaign is more than talk; it’s a mission that I am deeply connected to, and I am here to bring a change in how we address men’s sexual health, aiming for tangible solutions and millions of lives impacted all across the country.”