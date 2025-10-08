realme partners with Warner Bros. for Game of Thrones-themed smartphones in India

realme has announced a collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to launch a Game of Thrones-themed limited-edition smartphone in India. The initiative is part of the brand’s effort to strengthen its association with youth audiences and integrate pop culture elements into its product design and marketing.

The limited-edition range draws visual and thematic cues from the Game of Thrones universe, which has remained culturally relevant since its debut on HBO. The collaboration introduces design elements inspired by the series’ world of power, loyalty, and alliances, aiming to combine entertainment-based storytelling with product innovation.

As part of the launch, realme has introduced the realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition, featuring a black-gold finish and dragon-themed detailing. The device’s heat-sensitive shell transitions from black to fiery red, taking inspiration from Daenerys Targaryen. It is also equipped with a House-themed interface, collector insignia, and a mini Iron Throne stand, positioning the phone as a collectible for fans of the series.

The campaign is accompanied by a short teaser film built around the tagline “Own Your Real Power.” The film takes cues from the narrative themes of courage and self-determination that are central to the series, offering audiences a first look at the collaboration and its design language.

Through this partnership, realme seeks to engage trend-conscious consumers who value design, storytelling, and differentiation in technology products. The company said the collaboration reflects its intent to explore how cultural storytelling and technology can intersect to create meaningful brand experiences.

Commenting on this crossover, Xu Qi (Chase Xu), Vice President and CMO, realme said, “This collaboration is a testament to realme’s commitment to innovation for fun and youth engagement.”

“By merging inspiring legends with immersive design, we’re empowering the young generation to embrace their identity and impact the world around them. The Game of Thrones Limited Edition is not just a product—it’s a statement of courage and creativity.”

According to realme, the partnership aims to strengthen its youth-focused positioning and build a narrative around identity, creativity, and expression. By incorporating cultural symbols and entertainment-based storytelling into its product portfolio, the brand continues to position itself as one that resonates with Gen Z and Millennial audiences.

The Game of Thrones Limited Edition smartphone is part of realme’s broader approach of linking design innovation with fandom culture. The collaboration represents an attempt to tap into the emotional connection audiences share with long-standing entertainment properties while bringing a distinct visual identity to the brand’s hardware lineup.