Skechers showcases India’s running spirit with Bumrah and Chhetri

In India, running has quietly transformed. It’s no longer just a sport; it’s a reflection of how a generation chooses to live: valuing health, chasing performance, and carving out time for themselves. Into this cultural shift, Skechers is launching AERO Series with a brand campaign that is built on speed, comfort, and design to adapt to every runner’s rhythm.

At the centre of the rollout is a TVC that captures the competitive drive of athletes, while showcasing the new line. The film balances playfulness with performance, aiming to inspire runners to push their limits and achieve personal bests. With athlete-led storytelling featuring Sunil Chhetri and Jasprit Bumrah, the ad speaks to both seasoned runners and aspirational beginners.

The campaign extends across digital and social platforms, with videos showing pre-run routines, unboxing moments, and short Q&As with the athletes. These touchpoints showcase the product while making it relatable to everyday runners. By featuring cricket and football icons, the campaign connects with sports fans and young, fitness-conscious adults across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

Commenting on the campaign, Ben Stewart, Vice President, Skechers Technical Performance Division said “The AERO Series leverages innovative technologies to elevate our signature comfort for runners in India,” said Ben Stewart, Vice President, Skechers Technical Performance Division. “An evolution of our legacy in running, Skechers AERO was developed with feedback from every type of runner from casual joggers to ultramarathoners. Based on the response from those who have experienced the difference of Skechers AERO, we expect runners everywhere will enjoy and appreciate the Comfort That Performs only offered by Skechers as they get those miles in.”



Through the AERO campaign, Skechers strengthens its presence in India’s growing technical running market, signalling a shift towards performance-driven innovation. The initiative showcases the brand’s strategy of blending product design with relatable athlete narratives, using icons like Jasprit Bumrah and Sunil Chhetri to validate performance claims and inspire runners across skill levels. By highlighting speed, precision, and endurance through various channels and hands-on athlete experiences, the campaign communicates that Skechers understands the evolving expectations of Indian runners, from beginners taking their first steps to seasoned athletes chasing personal bests.