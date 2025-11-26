Snapchat India's campaign highlights real, visual connections among Gen Z

Snapchat has introduced ‘Say It In A Snap,’ its first brand campaign in India, highlighting how young users communicate through visual messages. The platform said the campaign reflects how Gen Z relies on quick, creative Snaps to share feelings and experiences that may not be expressed through text.

The campaign is aimed at three groups: users, creators and advertisers. For users, it focuses on real connections and open expression. For creators, it emphasises the role of authenticity in building communities. For advertisers, it outlines the importance of participating in everyday visual interactions.

Launching the campaign, Ankit Goyle, Head of India Marketing at Snap Inc., said, "'Say It In a Snap' is a strategic statement about where the future of connections lies, in authentic, close-knit communities. At its core, this campaign is about how Gen Z connects, expresses, and builds culture through visuals, not words. Snapchat sits at the heart of this language of communication, where every Snap is real, personal, and deeply expressive. For advertisers, it’s an invitation to be part of these everyday visual conversations and to show up authentically, build relevance, and drive meaningful impact.”

Snap also outlined the role of its ad formats in India. The platform said its tools, including Sponsored Snaps, video ads and AR ads, support multi-format storytelling and offer ways for brands to take part in users’ visual conversations. AR remains a key differentiator by enabling active participation, the platform notes in an official statement.

Early adopters have used immersive and direct-response formats to achieve measurable outcomes, the platform notes. It added that attention remains a central challenge for marketers, stating that Gen Z pays less attention to ads on conventional social feeds.

According to the platform, it captures 2X more attention than other conventional digital platforms, based on its internal metrics. It reported that AR Lenses are its top driver of attention, noting that despite being skippable, lenses are 2X more effective and 3X more efficient in generating voluntary, active attention compared to other formats

According to Snapchat, adding the platform to a media mix can increase attention among Gen Z audiences by up to 22%.

The campaign is being introduced through out-of-home and digital out-of-home placements in Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Bengaluru. The campaign reflects the platform’s focus on India’s Gen Z audience, a demographic with growing influence and projected spending power in the years ahead.