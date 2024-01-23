Sobhita Dhulipala treats herself to jewellery in new Bhima Jewels ad

Bhima Jewels, a Gold and Diamond Jewellery retail manufacturer has recently collaborated with actor and celebrity Sobhita Dhulipala, as its brand ambassador. This partnership marks a significant evolution for Bhima Jewels as it continues to make a mark in the world of exquisite jewellery.

As part of the partnership, the brand has unveiled a campaign titled, 'Made to Celebrate You'. The campaign has been crafted by FCB Ulka. In the ad, Sobhita is seen showcasing her jewellery collection as she retells the story behind them. Towards the end, she reveals that she bought them for herself, highlighting that it is important to celebrate one's own achievements.









Speaking on this occasion, Bhima Jewels, Managing Director, Abhishek Bindumadhav, stated, "In a bold move that challenges conventional norms and firmly positions Bhima Jewels as a continued industry trailblazer with a legacy spanning almost a century, the brand's commitment to redefining perceptions and offering a fresh perspective on Diamond Jewellery significantly contributes to its competitive edge, setting the stage for further market expansions. Recognizing the evolving dynamics of the market, this strategic decision aligns seamlessly with our dedication to meeting the dynamic needs of a diverse consumer base, showcasing adaptability as a core strength. Catalyzing innovation and market evolution, Bhima Jewels' foresight in recognizing the potential of Diamond Jewellery plays a pivotal role in cementing its position as a trendsetter in the industry, resonating for years to come."

Damodaran N, President and Head of Office at FCB Ulka, Bengaluru, shared insights about the campaign, “The primary goal of this campaign was to highlight Bhima's prominence in the domain of diamond jewellery, emphasizing its extensive range of products. Our insight was rooted in the notion that diamonds symbolize the celebration of life's achievements. For today's modern women, self-sufficiency is paramount, and they no longer rely on others to commemorate these milestones. Rather, she is fully capable of doing so herself.”