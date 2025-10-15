Tanmay Bhat & Rohan Joshi reunite for Noice’s chaotic Diwali ad

At times when Diwali ad films are a predictable parade of teary-eyed homecomings, perfectly lit family dinners, and saccharine-sweet declarations of love. They are films where the chaos of a real Indian house party was scrubbed clean and polished for the festive season. But in the era of unfiltered social media and brutally honest content, this pretense was waiting to be roasted. Now, a quick-commerce premium food brand Noice has done just that, ditching the gyaan and getting right to the savagery, in their new campaign, 'The Honest Party'.

The brand launched the campaign, ‘The Honest Party,’ featuring comedy veterans Tanmay Bhat and Rohan Joshi, both former members of AIB, alongside creators Aishwarya Mohanraj and Lekh Uthaiah. Utilising a humorous and decidedly non-traditional approach, the brand banked on the creators’ established reputation for brutally self-aware humour, trading in the festive pretense for genuine, messy, relatable laughs. The result? A chaotic, 60-second Instagram reel that gained over 2.2 million views and 26,000 reposts in under 24 hours.

The campaign opens not on a picture-perfect rangoli but on a house that has clearly been cleaned for the first and last time this season. The friends are immediately immersed in the kind of honest, unfiltered banter usually reserved for private group chats. The depiction of a real-life Diwali house party is a riot of relatable chaos: awkward flirting attempts are instantly roasted by the group, and a running joke involving a Formula 1 sound effect punctuates the conversation, making it clear this is a house party in the throes of reality, not a movie set.

The tension peaks as the friends descend into a typical, chaotic argument, the kind of messy situation that polite festive ads usually sweep under the rug. In a moment of classic Tanmay Bhat fashion, the resolution arrives not through a sudden burst of sentimental advice or a manufactured, tear-jerking hug, but through the simple arrival of food. The problem of the party is solved by the quick-commerce brand’s snacks, which instantly silences the roast session and places the product naturally and hilariously at the centre of the celebration.

By trading sentimentality for self-aware humour, the brand doesn’t just deliver a viral reel; it shows how brands can tap into the digital platforms by embracing the reality of modern gatherings, messy, funny, and unapologetically real. The ad also highlights a growing trend of brands collaborating with comedians to ditch polished pretense, speak the audience’s language, and make the most of an authentic, chaotic, shared moment.

Speaking of the campaign, Royan Mody, spokesperson for Noice, added, “Diwali is about laughter, indulgence, and those perfectly imperfect moments with friends. With creators like Tanmay, Aishwarya, Rohan, and Lekh known for their honesty and unfiltered humour. We wanted to capture real conversations, chaotic jokes, and a table full of small-batch snacks made with real ingredients. This shows that no matter how honest the party, snack, and sweets that are set to make them unforgettable.”