The Hindu's 'Written by Journalists' campaign reminds us what news should be

One fine day, to get away from the social media feed that is often dominated by algorithms, viral influencer content, and the sensationalism of the ‘attention economy,’ I decided to read a newspaper. Instead of seeking clarity of the current events, I found myself navigating a blend of information, including prominent front-page advertisements, political commentary lacking objective context, and copious amounts of celebrity gossip dressed up as essential reading.

Amidst this informational din, a significant number of people still rely on newspapers as a reliable source for authentic and genuine news. Recognising the shift in media consumption and provision, The Hindu has taken an assertive stand for its foundational principles on the occasion of its 147th anniversary. It has launched a comprehensive brand campaign with the tagline ‘Written by Journalists,’ explicitly reasserting its identity as an institution led by human journalists in an era where Artificial Intelligence and algorithms are increasingly dominant.

Several publications have been actively adapting, launching their own YouTube channels, podcasts, and robust digital platforms to deliver news across all generations.

The campaign's centerpiece is a detailed print advertisement released on Founders Day, September 20. This ad is designed as a flowchart-style infographic that visually guides the reader through the complex daily process of real journalism, detailing the editorial dilemmas, ethical calls, and the profound emotional and cognitive toll taken by the newsroom, from chasing sources and cross-checking facts to managing editor feedback and rewriting drafts. The process is finalised by a poignant ‘Uploading... 99%... It’s Live’ bar, underscoring the meticulous, human effort behind every published story.

The print ad also directly addresses the limitations of technology with a crucial line: “AI can assist, but it will never replace your words.”

This commitment to journalistic rigor is further amplified through subsequent ad films and Out-of-Home (OOH) displays.

The films, titled 'Who writes the news you hear?' and 'Who writes the news you read?', deliver an assertive message reiterating the publication's focus on accuracy over attention, depth over speed, and accountability over applause. The campaign also features a series of bold one-liners on OOH sites across the country, distinguishing the publication’s offering from the prevailing media noise. These concise yet powerful statements encapsulate the campaign's core philosophy in its ad films:

When headlines shout louder than they speak, it’s not journalism.

When gossip is dressed up as news, it stops being journalism.

News should give you a breath of clarity, not make you hold your breath.

News isn’t meant to be sweetened. It’s meant to be reported.

Nirmala Lakshman, chairperson of The Hindu Group, underscored the publication's ethos, describing it in her Instagram post as “A proud legacy of free and independent journalism that speaks truth to power, upholds freedom of expression, stands for an inclusive society and embodies the best principles of journalism."