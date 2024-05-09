The LEGO® Group's latest campaign transports adults into a world of imagination

Adults these days lead extremely stressful and busy lives. Amidst the chaos and hustle of daily lives, we often forget to find moments of relaxation and joy; especially to pursue one’s hobbies and passions. This relentless pursuit of professional goals without enough me-time can often lead to exhaustion and burnout.

The solution is something extremely familiar. Something we’ve all been doing ever since we were kids – but at some point in our lives decide to give up on – play! More and more studies have shown that play and especially play with LEGO® Bricks – can help achieve mindfulness, reduce stress, get you into a zone of joyful focus, and help in bonding with friends and loved ones while also forming stronger social connections.

To help facilitate and add more play to the lives of adults – the LEGO® Group is back with the second year of the LEGO® Collectors’ Week in May. This year, to showcase the authentic joy & happiness of building – the LEGO® Group has released 3 Master films – shot with REAL LIFE ADULT LEGO® FANS & Collectors’ from India.

The master films highlight the excitement and passion of adult LEGO® collectors as they unbox their sets, showcasing the calm they experience while building them. When asked what play means to them, Vimal, Vishnu, and Jayalaxmi each had unique responses. While Vimal described it as something he simply can't stop doing, Vishnu said it was like sunshine on a rainy day and Jayalaxmi equated it with pure happiness. LEGO®'s campaign reminded us of the joy that play brings into our lives. It's a reminder that playing isn't just for kids; it's a crucial element of creativity, relaxation, and well-being for adults too. Fortunately, with LEGO®'s Collector Week live between 2nd to 18th May on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Hamleys.in & Toycra.com – the toy giant will be unveiling something for everyone!

So, whether you’re a fan of SUPERCARS (The Formula 1 & Hypercar collection); MARVEL Superheroes (Daily Bugle, Amazing Spiderman Pop Art, Infinity Gauntlet); SUPERBIKES (BMW RR & YAMAHA MT); Art & Décor (Hokusai’s Great Wave, Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Night, LEGO® Botanicals); Star Wars (R2 D2, Invisible Hand Space Ship) or Harry Potter (Hogwarts Express, Hogsmeade Station), adults can find their me time by building a world of their choice.

