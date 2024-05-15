toothsi’s latest brand film features a humorous take on wearing visible braces

toothsi’s latest brand film #AbBracesGaayabAapNahi has captivated audiences around the country with its humour, innovation, and message of confidence.

Launched on Friday, May 10th, the 75-second digital film has taken the internet by storm, amassing 12.2 million views on Instagram within just 48 hours of going live.

Leading up to the launch, toothsi teased audiences with mysterious social media posts about people disappearing from boardrooms, birthday parties, and even weddings, generating intrigue and anticipation among viewers.

“The concept behind the film stems from two months of in-depth consumer research, revealing a compelling insight into how individuals often feel overlooked when wearing visible braces. This inspired us to offer a light-hearted take, emphasizing the importance of choosing a discreet and effective alternative—toothsi invisible aligners,” said Dr. Arpi Mehta Shah, Co-Founder & CEO, toothsi. “Our aim is not only to address the necessity for affordable and accessible teeth straightening solutions, but also the emotional aspect of empowering individuals and boosting their confidence. When we saw the completed film for the first time, we knew this was it!”