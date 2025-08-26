TransUnion CIBIL’s campaign brings Amar Chitra Katha characters into finance education

In India, credit is not just a number on paper but often a gateway to opportunity. Every loan sanctioned or financial milestone achieved reflects both economic progress and personal aspirations.

TransUnion CIBIL’s latest campaign, Sahi CIBIL Score, Badhaaye Khushi Ka Score (The right CIBIL Score can increase your happiness), highlights this idea by presenting the credit score as more than a technical measure, positioning it as a factor that supports life goals such as buying a first home, starting a business, or funding education.

The campaign runs across print, social media, and a multi-city radio activation. Through nostalgia, cultural references, and everyday storytelling, it seeks to make the concept of financial literacy more relatable, placing the CIBIL Score within the context of daily life and aspirations.

To extend this effort, TransUnion CIBIL has also launched ‘CIBIL Ki Kahaniyan’, a special edition of the Tinkle comic book created in collaboration with Amar Chitra Katha. Coinciding with the company’s 25th anniversary, the comic uses humour and storytelling to demystify credit concepts, explain the role of a credit bureau, and highlight how individual credit behaviour impacts the CIBIL Score.

Speaking about the campaign, Bhavesh Jain, MD & CEO, TransUnion CIBIL, said, “This milestone is not merely a reflection of time; it is a testament to the trust we’ve earned and the impact we’ve made. For 25 years, TransUnion CIBIL has played a foundational role in supporting India’s credit ecosystem. These campaign initiatives are designed to show how credit has enabled progress and been a catalyst for transformation. We are proud to have contributed to India’s financial journey and remain deeply committed to advancing inclusive and responsible credit access.”

He further added, “Behind every CIBIL Score is a story of dreams pursued, of resilience, and of progress. We hope that the stories we share through these campaign partnerships will inspire more people to learn about credit scores and responsible credit behaviours. Our focus remains on deepening our impact by helping communities across India access the opportunities they deserve. We are grateful to be part of this journey and remain committed to building a more inclusive and resilient credit ecosystem for all.”

V. Anantharaman, Chairman, TransUnion CIBIL, added, “Over the past 25 years, TransUnion CIBIL has stood for trust, transparency, and financial empowerment. Our journey reflects the strength of the partnerships we have built. We have worked closely with regulators, lenders, and ecosystem players, and each step has reinforced our role in shaping India’s credit environment. We remain committed to making it inclusive as we continue to lead with information and insights, and stay focused on building a system that is ready for the future.”

Gayathri Chandrasekaran, Editor-in-Chief of Tinkle, commenting about the book, said, “Suppandi’s simplicity and comic timing make him one of India's most loved comic characters, appealing to children and adults alike. Who better than him to demystify the world of credit scores and credit ratings? We also created two mascots, Simran and MyCIBIL, who, along with Suppandi, promote credit literacy via comics. Our motto at Tinkle is ‘Where Learning Meets Fun’, and Amar Chitra Katha is very happy to have partnered with TransUnion CIBIL to make credit awareness and empowerment accessible to all. The process of creating ‘CIBIL Ki Kahaniyan’ was very interesting for us, and I’m happy to say our team has started checking their CIBIL score regularly!”