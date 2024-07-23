Truecaller uses witty OOH to warn consumers about phone scams

In today's world, scams are orchestrated by some of the most intelligent, creative, and relentless professional fraudsters. Their calls blend into your everyday lives, often disguising their schemes in complex information to catch you off guard on a busy day. Additionally, these days not just in metros but in small towns too, not only the retired, tech-starved, and gullible adults but also the highly qualified, are victims to phone frauds. Regardless of your background or education, one wrong call could lead to an empty bank account.

To help and make smart-phone users aware of these scams, Truecaller's latest campaign introducing Fraud Insurance aims to remind users that perhaps the smart thing to do is not be oversmart. Conceptualised by Talented, the campaign showcases the introduction of a clean business card which conveys that like your degrees, the fact that you got scammed is also how people start to identify you.

Moreover, as part of the campaign, Truecaller placed billboards in Delhi and Mumbai, serving as a precautionary reminder that if the conventionally 'smart' can be scammed, you are not any safer.