vivo’s Diwali campaign is a heartfelt reminder of the bonds that truly matter

Diwali isn’t just a festival of lights but rather a celebration of love and togetherness. Beyond the beautiful diyas we light and the crackers we burn, this festival brings a deep longing for connection. It’s a time when families, scattered across cities and countries, feel the pull to return to their roots, sharing laughter and creating memories that warm the heart.

Yet, in today’s world, many children chase dreams far from their childhood homes, making the joy of coming together during Diwali feel uncertain. The wish to be with loved ones can sometimes feel just out of reach. It’s in this context that vivo’s latest Diwali campaign, The Spirit of Homecoming, strikes a chord with us. Created in collaboration with FCB India, the campaign goes beyond just promoting a phone; it captures the emotions of reuniting with loved ones and highlights what it truly means to be home.

As the brand celebrates its 10th anniversary in India, it doesn’t just celebrate years in the market; but rather celebrates the families who have come closer, the conversations that have become easier, and the distances that have shrunk because of technology. This year, The Spirit of Homecoming beautifully captures the feeling of returning to where you belong, both physically and emotionally.

As part of this campaign, the film showcases the journey of children who live far from their parents, pursuing careers and building lives of their own. Moreover, the film highlights how no matter how far they roam, they understand that their return home during Diwali means everything to their parents. Without ever being asked, they know that their presence is the greatest gift they can bring. Additionally, the narrative beautifully portrays this unspoken bond—parents who silently long for their children and the children who deeply feel that connection in their hearts.

As the film unfolds, it shows us how Diwali isn’t just about grand gestures or celebrations, it’s about sitting together, sharing stories, laughing at old memories, and simply being present. Moreover, the film shows us how in a world where we’re all chasing something, this campaign gently pulls us back to remind us what matters most, because in the end, Diwali isn’t all about the diyas or the fireworks.



Speaking about the campaign, Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy, vivo India, said, “As we celebrate 10 years of vivo in India, this Diwali campaign is a tribute to the unbreakable connections that define us. In a world pulling us in different directions, true joy lies in moments shared with those who matter most. At vivo, our goal has always been to bridge distances and empower consumers to capture life’s meaningful moments. With our innovative camera technology, we enable families to preserve and revisit the joy of togetherness, wherever life takes them.”

Mayuresh Dubhashi, Chief Creative Officer, FCB India highlighting the thought behind the campaign said, “Every festive season, every parent across India, has just one question for their children – ‘When are you coming home?’ Sometimes, it takes the form of words, asked matter of factly, in a phone conversation. And sometimes, it takes the form of pictures – missing fairy lights, that you would help put over the doorway, a missing rangoli, that you would help decorate the verandah with, or a missing smile, that you, and only you, could bring to your parent’s face. This Diwali, vivo celebrates ten years of taking the pictures that bring millions to where they belong during the festive season – to the ones they love.”