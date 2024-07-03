Zee Sarthak's new campaign addresses menstrual taboos using shadow puppetry

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has unveiled a film that highlights the 'Naali Bindu' (Red Dot) initiative by Zee Sarthak, aiming to challenge societal taboos surrounding menstruation and empower women.

The Naali Bindu initiative addresses the continued isolation faced by approximately 28% of girls in India while having their periods, perpetuated by the misbelief that their shadows are impure. Using ‘Rabana Chhaya’, a dying traditional art form of shadow puppetry from Odisha, the film portrays the story of a girl subjected to this taboo and orthodox belief. Through its compelling narrative, the campaign seeks to raise awareness and combat menstrual discrimination head-on.

With Odisha being a unique state where menstruation is celebrated during the Raja Parba festival, this cultural backdrop provides a powerful contrast to prevailing societal beliefs. Additionally, the use of shadow puppetry in the campaign is symbolic; reflecting the shadowy stigma surrounding menstruation and challenges the notion that something as natural as a girl's shadow can be impure.

Rohit Malkani, Chief Creative Officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi India, said, “Our association with Zee Sarthak and Nali Bindu is something we hold very dear. Every year, the entire team including our client puts on their thinking caps a month or so before Raja Parba to create a piece of communication that endears, cuts through and most importantly undoes a social knot. This year we are super proud of a creative output that not only seeks to highlight a social prejudice but revives a traditional art form as well.”

Pratik Seal, Chief Channel Officer, Zee Sarthak, added, “As a channel deeply rooted in cultural contexts, we understand the importance of addressing and challenging regressive norms. Our Naali Bindu initiative is an effort to eradicate menstrual discrimination and promote dignity and respect for young girls. By using Rabana Chhaya, we not only bring attention to a critical issue but also honour a traditional art form, thus driving impact and cultural significance.”