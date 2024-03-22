Zomato’s IPL campaign takes on cricket fever with contextual ads

Zomato has unveiled a series of ad campaigns. The company has introduced an initiative this season, teaming up with JioCinema to tailor advertisements for Tata IPL coverage on CTV.

Utilising JioCinema's language customization features, Zomato is aiming to provide an engaging experience for cricket fans nationwide. The campaign spans various platforms, including CTV, Print, Outdoor, and cricket affinity apps, with over 900 assets created.

“We are thrilled with what Zomato has done using our customisation capability on the JioCinema app,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Revenue, Anup Govindan. “Zomato’s campaign on JioCinema’s coverage of Tata IPL 2024 is not only a testimony of unconventional creative communication but also the infinite possibilities on digital, showing just how far, wide, and deep brands can go with our custom feeds, 12 languages, and targeting offerings.”

Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, Head of Marketing, Zomato, said, “This campaign is an extension of our celebrated Cricket World Cup campaign, (i.e. Match Ho To Zomato) which was born out of our love and respect for Team India. Seeing the nation rally behind our team during the Cricket World Cup was heartening, and we aim to recreate that excitement with our Tata IPL 2024 campaign. Celebrating the spirit of cricket and food in India – for Tata IPL 2024, we've created separate contextual advertisements for each playing team to truly address and celebrate India's diverse audiences. Our 10 ad films will run in 7 different languages on JioCinema (CTV).”

With tailored creatives in languages like Kannada and Tamil, Zomato is looking to cater to the diverse linguistic preferences of cricket fans across regions.