Zomato's campaign highlights stories of grit and determination in Para-Athletics

Zomato, a food ordering and delivery platform, has launched a new campaign to celebrate Indian para-athletes, timed to coincide with the inaugural World Para Athletics Championships being held in India. The collaboration with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) is a part of its ongoing campaign titled ‘Fuel Your Hustle,’ and spotlights seven athletes whose stories embody the spirit of resilience and relentless drive.

These athletes include the likes of Rinku Hooda, Hokato Sema, Pranav Soorma, Simran Sharma, Praveen Kumar, Preethi Pal, and Yogesh Kathuniya.

The campaign’s central message is that ‘relentless hustle, not circumstances, creates true champions.’ By focusing on the dedication and work ethic of these athletes, the brand aims to reframe the narrative around para-sports, aligning it with the brand's ethos.

The campaign debuts ahead of what is set to be a landmark event for Indian sport. The New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships will take place from September 27 to October 5, 2025, at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium. As the 12th edition of the tournament, it is poised to be the largest Para sport event ever hosted in India, bringing together over 1,000 athletes from around the globe.

The tournament is expected to feature 186 medal events, 15 more than the last championship held in Kobe.

The multi-channel campaign, which includes films, Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising, print, and digital content, aims to capture the ‘unwavering attitude’ of these champions. Rather than focusing on their physical condition, the creative executions highlight the moments that truly define them: the early morning training sessions, the mental battles, and the small victories that contribute to larger triumphs.

Through these narratives, the brand seeks to demonstrate that the principles driving para-athletic excellence, consistency, resilience, and unwavering self-belief are the same qualities that fuel success in all aspects of life.

The campaign aimed to position the athletes as a source of universal inspiration, making their determination relevant to millions beyond the realm of sport.

Commenting on the campaign, Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, Marketing Head, Zomato, said, “These athletes show up with crazy discipline, day in and day out. That’s what inspired us to partner with the Paralympic Committee of India, as the World Para Athletics Championship comes to India for the first time. It’s incredible to see homegrown athletes compete at the highest level and remind all of us what real hustle actually looks like.”