Cannes Lions 2024 Day Three: India bags 2 more metals

On the third day of Cannes Lions 2024, two Indian agencies won 2 Silver Lions in the PR category, bringing the total count to 11 Lions for India. The winners were announced in various categories, including Creative B2B, Creative Data, Direct, Media, PR, and Social & Influencer.

FCB Kinnect bagged a Silver Lion for HDFC Bank's Lulumelon EOSS.

Another Lion was bagged by VML for 'Singh to Remember', a campaign it created for Coca-Cola India.