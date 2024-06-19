Advertisment
Cannes Lions

Cannes Lions 2024 Day Three: India bags 2 more metals

Winners were announced in the following categories, Creative Data, Direct, Media, PR and Social & Influencer and India secured 2 Silvers in PR Lions.

Social Samosa
Cannes Lions 2024 Day Three

On the third day of Cannes Lions 2024, two Indian agencies won 2 Silver Lions in the PR category, bringing the total count to 11 Lions for India. The winners were announced in various categories, including Creative B2B, Creative Data, Direct, Media, PR, and Social & Influencer.

FCB Kinnect bagged a Silver Lion for HDFC Bank's Lulumelon EOSS. 

Another Lion was bagged by VML for 'Singh to Remember', a campaign it created for Coca-Cola India. 

Agency

Grand Prix

Gold

Silver

Bronze 

Total
McCann Worldgroup     0 1 0 1 2
Early Man Film 0 0 1 1 2
Ogilvy 0 0 1 2 3
Leo Burnett 0 0 0 1 1
VML India 0 0 1 1 2
FCB Kinnect  0 0 1 0 1

Total

11
