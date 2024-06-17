Advertisment
Cannes Lions

Cannes Lions 2024: India secures 8 more shortlists

Cannes Lions has announced the shortlists for three additional categories: Brand Experience & Activation, Creative B2B, and Creative Data Lions. With these latest additions, India's total number of shortlisted entries now stands at 46.

Social Samosa
Cannes Lions shortlists

Cannes Lions has released the shortlists for three more categories --- Brand Experience & Activation, Creative B2B, and Creative Data Lions. India has bagged 8 more shortlists in two of these categories. 

Creative Data Lions

Leo Burnett's Gatorade Truf finder campaign got shortlisted in this category. 

Brand Experience & Activation Lions

The remaining six shortlists were allocated to these entries.

Leo Burnett's Gatorade Truf finder and P&G's Whisper Period Science for Moms both secured spots on the list.

Additionally, Ogilvy India's Cadbury 5 Star Erase Valentine's Day, McCann Worldgroup for Buckaroo Footwear's Fit My Feet, and FCB India for Stir magazine's Untangling the Politics of Hair also earned places among the shortlisted entries.

shortlists Cannes Lions 2024