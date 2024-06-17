Cannes Lions 2024: India secures 8 more shortlists

Cannes Lions has released the shortlists for three more categories --- Brand Experience & Activation, Creative B2B, and Creative Data Lions. India has bagged 8 more shortlists in two of these categories.

Creative Data Lions

Leo Burnett's Gatorade Truf finder campaign got shortlisted in this category.

Brand Experience & Activation Lions

The remaining six shortlists were allocated to these entries.

Leo Burnett's Gatorade Truf finder and P&G's Whisper Period Science for Moms both secured spots on the list.

Additionally, Ogilvy India's Cadbury 5 Star Erase Valentine's Day, McCann Worldgroup for Buckaroo Footwear's Fit My Feet, and FCB India for Stir magazine's Untangling the Politics of Hair also earned places among the shortlisted entries.