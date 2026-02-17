Join us for Affinity Conversations: Women’s Day Edition 2026

The advertising and marketing industry doesn’t need another Women's Day event. It needs this one. While the calendar fills up every year with well-intentioned panels and awards ceremonies, there is a need for a space for women leaders to come together to lead the conversation in real time: unfiltered, unscripted, and unapologetically honest.

Affinity Conversations: Women’s Day Edition 2026 fills this gap. In partnership with Social Samosa as the official media partner, it is a curated evening dedicated to celebrating women across the marketing industry who lead with intent and create a lasting impact. The evening will see women leaders share interesting insights and make space for more voices to be heard.

Anchored in Give to Gain, the International Women's Day 2026 theme, the evening flips the script on traditional networking. Beyond business cards or polished keynotes, it’s about raw insights, genuine support, and creating room at the table for voices that deserve to be heard.

Date: 23rd February 2026

Time: 6 PM onwards

Place: Mumbai

Power, Poise & Plot Twists

A candid conversation with women in leadership roles, leading with empathy and navigating the real, messy versions of work-life balance.

Consumer Journey Got a Brain

AI has changed how people buy, and marketers must unlearn, relearn, and rethink to keep up with smarter, less predictable consumers.

Gen Z Girls are Smarter

An unapologetic conversation on how Gen Z girls think sharper, question louder, and run circles around old assumptions.

The sessions will be followed by a networking evening with cocktails, bringing together female leaders from across the ecosystem.

Register now for an exclusive invite





