AgencyCon 2023: Curtain Raiser

Social Samosa is back with its fourth edition of Indian Agency Awards and Summit, AgencyCon 2023 where we appreciate and celebrate #AgencyCulture, and the people behind them. 

Social Samosa
Oct 13, 2023 17:33 IST
Agencycon 2023

In the fast-paced and ever-evolving world of advertising and marketing, the heartbeat of innovation and creativity lies within the agency professionals who work tirelessly behind the scenes. With the past three editions, Social Samosa's Indian Agency Awards and Summit, AgencyCon has made it a point to applaud these unsung heroes. These awards celebrate the #UntoldStories of the Story Tellers, Planners, Directors, Strategists, Managers, Writers, Designers, and Individuals who run the show.

With the changing landscape, the platform is also Social Samosa's endeavor to facilitate a shared knowledge platform for Agency Leaders and Professionals to learn, unlearn, and relearn the dynamics of Agency Trade. 

The fourth edition of AgencyCon is back to shine a spotlight on these remarkable individuals and their untold stories, as well as provide a collaborative platform for industry leaders and professionals to learn, unlearn, and relearn the intricacies of the agency trade.

The agencies would be adjudged across 30 categories and agency folks would be judged across 24 individual categories and evaluated by an esteemed jury panel.

You can nominate across the below categories:

Agency Categories:

  1. Performance Marketing Agency of the Year

  2. Digital Agency of the Year

  3. Media Agency of the Year

  4. Creative Agency of the Year

  5. Design Agency

  6. Social Media Agency of the Year

  7. Specialist Agency of the Year

  8. Mobile Marketing Agency of the Year

  9. Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year

  10. Content marketing agency of the year

  11. Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year

  12. SEO Agency of the Year

  13. Digital PR Agency of the Year

  14. Network Agency of the Year

  15. Independent Agency of the Year

  16. Agency Network of the Year

  17. Ad Network of the Year

  18. Agency of the Year - North

  19. Agency of the Year - South

  20. Agency of the Year - West

  21. Agency of the Year - East

  22. Thriving Agency Culture

  23. Rising Star of the Year

  24. Disruptive Agency of the Year

  25. Meme Marketing Agency of the Year

  26. Technology Agency

  27. B2B agency of the year

  28. Short Video

  29. Video Production Agency

  30. Hyperlocal Agency of the Year

Individual Categories: 

  1. Agency Head of the Year/CEO

  2. HR Professional of the Year

  3. Young Achiever of the Year

  4. Network Head of the Year

  5. Digital Marketing Professional of the Year

  6. BD Professional of the Year

  7. Media Planner of the Year

  8. Content Marketing Professional of the Year

  9. Analyst of the Year

  10. Strategist of the year

  11. Creative Director of the Year

  12. Account Director of the Year

  13. Social Media Professional of the Year

  14. Influencer Marketing Professional of the Year

  15. Corp Comm Person of the year

  16. Copywriter of the Year

  17. Designer of the Year

  18. Meme Marketing Professional of the Year

  19. SEO Professional of the Year

  20. Performance Marketing Professional of the Year

  21. Video Producer of the Year (Short format / Long format)

  22. ORM professional

  23. Operations Person of the Year

  24. Finance Person of the Year

The last date to submit your entries is November 19, 2023. Nominate here for Agency categories and here for Individual categories!

Watch this space for more details on the AgencyCon: Indian Agency Awards & Summit 2023.

