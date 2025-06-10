Fifth India International Brand Summit ignites conversations on content, commerce & communication

The 5th India International Brand Summit (IIBS) was concluded on May 28, 2025, at JW Marriott, Mumbai. This event brought together senior leaders from India’s consumer, media, and technology companies to exchange insights on the evolving future of branding and storytelling in today’s dynamic digital environment. The summit was presented by Magnon Designory and Omnicom Production (India).

This year’s summit also welcomed a diverse audience, including representatives from FMCG, retail, entertainment, finance, e-commerce, and emerging tech, for discussions centred around building meaningful brand engagement.

Consequently, the 2025 edition featured two compelling panel discussions. "Branded Content & Storytelling in the Streaming Era" exploring how brands are approaching long-form content partnerships, with insights from Aditya Kanthy (OAG India), Anuja Trivedi (Shemaroo Entertainment), and Pradeep Dwivedi (Eros Media World), moderated by Abhishek Mazumdar (The Logical Indian).

While, the second panel, "The New Content Studio System: Decentralized, Digital, and On-Demand," discussed how agile partnerships are replacing traditional production models. This session included Anisha Iyer (OMD India), Nitin Naresh (Magnon Designory), and Ankita (Talentrack), moderated by Vivek Merani (Omnicom Production India). These discussions emphasized how brands are adapting to streaming, digital platforms, and evolving consumer expectations. The summit's focus remained on practitioner-led insights, offering actionable takeaways on the real-time evolution of India's marketing and content strategies.

Commenting on the same, Vineet Bajpai, Founder and CEO of Magnon Group and Omnicom Production (India), articulated the summit’s significance: "We’re at a point where the way brands connect with audiences is being fundamentally reimagined, and events like IIBS offer a front-row view of that shift. What excites me most is how open the ecosystem has become to experimentation and collaboration. IIBS goes beyond talks and panels—it sparks real conversations that help shape the future of marketing and storytelling. We’re proud to have supported this platform from the beginning and to continue standing alongside the leaders driving what comes next.”

