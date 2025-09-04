Your guide to Festive Marketing Camp 2025: Agenda, speakers & conversations

Social Samosa’s Festive Marketing Camp is set to take place on September 9th, 2025, in Mumbai, bringing together industry leaders to decode the future of festive marketing. The event will serve as a hub for professionals from advertising, marketing, and media to exchange strategies and sharpen their approach to India’s biggest shopping season.

The Great Indian Festive Season isn't just a marketing window. It's the make-or-break quarter for countless brands. Consumer intent peaks, categories explode and competition floods every channel. The theme, therefore, for the summit revolves around Building for the Season: Where Culture meets Commerce. It will unpack how marketers can build resonant, high-impact campaigns rooted in cultural insight and commercial intent.

The agenda features a mix of keynotes, panels, and fireside chats designed to uncover what it takes to cut through clutter, maximise every commerce avenue and turn festive buzz into lasting business outcomes.



Beyond strategy, the camp aims to celebrate inspiring work and spark conversations that capture practical learnings and stories from the country’s leading CMOs, Marketing Heads, and Agency Leaders, all with the goal of helping brands maximise their festive marketing playbook.

2:30 PM – 3:00 PM - Fireside Chat: CTV × Short Form: The Festive Growth Engine

Shubha Pai, Head of Brand Solutions, Google India

Moderator: Hitesh Rajwani

3:00 PM – 3:45 PM - Panel: The Festive Storytelling Interplay: How to Stay Fresh and Stand Out in a Sea of Sameness

Hemant Shringy, CCO & Managing Partner, Wondrlab

Pawan Sarda, Chief Growth Officer, The House of Abhinandan Lodha

Shaziya Khan, Chief Strategy Officer, Enormous

4:15 PM – 5:00 PM - Panel: The Festive Media Map: Navigating Avenues that Drive Outcomes

Jaikishin Chhaproo, Head of Media & PR, ITC

Ritu Mittal, Head – Marketing & Digital, Bayer Consumer Health

Tejas Chaudhari, Head – Performance Marketing, Unilever

5:00 PM – 5:45 PM - Panel: Beyond Creative – The Real AI Advantage for Festive Campaigns

Nishant Kedia, CMO, Rebel Foods

Sarina Menezes, Senior VP Marketing and Corporate Communications, Oberoi Realty

Shams Jasani, Co-Founder & CEO, The Blurr

Udit Malhotra, Head of Marketing, JSW MG Motor India

6:00 PM – 6:45 PM - Panel: The Omnichannel Commerce Playbook for the Festive Season

Anshul Garg, Managing Partner, Publicis Commerce, Publicis Groupe India

Bhavin Devpuria, Head of Marketing – India & Sri Lanka, Triumph Group

Gautam Batra, Associate Director, Product Marketing, Xiaomi India

Shantanu Chauhan, Director – Marketing (Brand & Growth), Noise

6:45 PM – 7:30 PM - Panel: Winning Cultural Moments with Experiential Marketing

Saurabh Mankhand, EVP & Head of Consumer Experience, Saatchi Propagate India

Chanda Singh, CEO & Co-founder, XP&D

Jayesh Yagnik, CEO, MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions

Tara Kapur, India Market Lead, Duolingo English Test

For any other queries, you can write to us at events@socialsamosa.com.