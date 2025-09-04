Events Festive Marketing Camp

Your guide to Festive Marketing Camp 2025: Agenda, speakers & conversations

Social Samosa’s Festive Marketing Camp will take place on September 9th in Mumbai, bringing a packed agenda of sessions for the industry. Here's a look at the sessions, conversations, and insights lined up on the agenda.

Social Samosa
Social Samosa’s Festive Marketing Camp is set to take place on September 9th, 2025, in Mumbai, bringing together industry leaders to decode the future of festive marketing. The event will serve as a hub for professionals from advertising, marketing, and media to exchange strategies and sharpen their approach to India’s biggest shopping season.

The Great Indian Festive Season isn't just a marketing window. It's the make-or-break quarter for countless brands. Consumer intent peaks, categories explode and competition floods every channel. The theme, therefore, for the summit revolves around Building for the Season: Where Culture meets Commerce. It will unpack how marketers can build resonant, high-impact campaigns rooted in cultural insight and commercial intent. 

The agenda features a mix of keynotes, panels, and fireside chats designed to uncover what it takes to cut through clutter, maximise every commerce avenue and turn festive buzz into lasting business outcomes.

Beyond strategy, the camp aims to celebrate inspiring work and spark conversations that capture practical learnings and stories from the country’s leading CMOs, Marketing Heads, and Agency Leaders, all with the goal of helping brands maximise their festive marketing playbook.

2:30 PM – 3:00 PM - Fireside Chat: CTV × Short Form: The Festive Growth Engine

3:00 PM – 3:45 PM - Panel: The Festive Storytelling Interplay: How to Stay Fresh and Stand Out in a Sea of Sameness

  • Hemant Shringy, CCO & Managing Partner, Wondrlab

  • Pawan Sarda, Chief Growth Officer, The House of Abhinandan Lodha

  • Shaziya Khan, Chief Strategy Officer, Enormous

4:15 PM – 5:00 PM - Panel: The Festive Media Map: Navigating Avenues that Drive Outcomes

5:00 PM – 5:45 PM - Panel: Beyond Creative – The Real AI Advantage for Festive Campaigns

6:00 PM – 6:45 PM - Panel: The Omnichannel Commerce Playbook for the Festive Season

  • Anshul Garg, Managing Partner, Publicis Commerce, Publicis Groupe India

  • Bhavin Devpuria, Head of Marketing – India & Sri Lanka, Triumph Group

  • Gautam Batra, Associate Director, Product Marketing, Xiaomi India

  • Shantanu Chauhan, Director – Marketing (Brand & Growth), Noise

6:45 PM – 7:30 PM - Panel: Winning Cultural Moments with Experiential Marketing

For any other queries, you can write to us at events@socialsamosa.com.

