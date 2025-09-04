Your guide to Festive Marketing Camp 2025: Agenda, speakers & conversations

Social Samosa’s Festive Marketing Camp is set to take place on September 9th, 2025, in Mumbai, bringing together industry leaders to decode the future of festive marketing. The event will serve as a hub for professionals from advertising, marketing, and media to exchange strategies and sharpen their approach to India’s biggest shopping season.
The Great Indian Festive Season isn't just a marketing window. It's the make-or-break quarter for countless brands. Consumer intent peaks, categories explode and competition floods every channel. The theme, therefore, for the summit revolves around Building for the Season: Where Culture meets Commerce. It will unpack how marketers can build resonant, high-impact campaigns rooted in cultural insight and commercial intent.
The agenda features a mix of keynotes, panels, and fireside chats designed to uncover what it takes to cut through clutter, maximise every commerce avenue and turn festive buzz into lasting business outcomes.
Beyond strategy, the camp aims to celebrate inspiring work and spark conversations that capture practical learnings and stories from the country’s leading CMOs, Marketing Heads, and Agency Leaders, all with the goal of helping brands maximise their festive marketing playbook.
2:30 PM – 3:00 PM - Fireside Chat: CTV × Short Form: The Festive Growth Engine
Shubha Pai, Head of Brand Solutions, Google India
Moderator: Hitesh Rajwani
3:00 PM – 3:45 PM - Panel: The Festive Storytelling Interplay: How to Stay Fresh and Stand Out in a Sea of Sameness
Hemant Shringy, CCO & Managing Partner, Wondrlab
Pawan Sarda, Chief Growth Officer, The House of Abhinandan Lodha
Shaziya Khan, Chief Strategy Officer, Enormous
4:15 PM – 5:00 PM - Panel: The Festive Media Map: Navigating Avenues that Drive Outcomes
Jaikishin Chhaproo, Head of Media & PR, ITC
Ritu Mittal, Head – Marketing & Digital, Bayer Consumer Health
Tejas Chaudhari, Head – Performance Marketing, Unilever
5:00 PM – 5:45 PM - Panel: Beyond Creative – The Real AI Advantage for Festive Campaigns
Nishant Kedia, CMO, Rebel Foods
Sarina Menezes, Senior VP Marketing and Corporate Communications, Oberoi Realty
Shams Jasani, Co-Founder & CEO, The Blurr
Udit Malhotra, Head of Marketing, JSW MG Motor India
6:00 PM – 6:45 PM - Panel: The Omnichannel Commerce Playbook for the Festive Season
Anshul Garg, Managing Partner, Publicis Commerce, Publicis Groupe India
Bhavin Devpuria, Head of Marketing – India & Sri Lanka, Triumph Group
Gautam Batra, Associate Director, Product Marketing, Xiaomi India
Shantanu Chauhan, Director – Marketing (Brand & Growth), Noise
6:45 PM – 7:30 PM - Panel: Winning Cultural Moments with Experiential Marketing
Saurabh Mankhand, EVP & Head of Consumer Experience, Saatchi Propagate India
Chanda Singh, CEO & Co-founder, XP&D
Jayesh Yagnik, CEO, MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions
Tara Kapur, India Market Lead, Duolingo English Test
For any other queries, you can write to us at events@socialsamosa.com.