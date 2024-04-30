Leading Agency Heads and Marketers grace Quoraverse in Gurugram

Quoraverse, a three-city conference for the inquisitive minds of marketing professionals, strategic visionaries, and creative luminaries coming together to master the art of engagement through Quora Ads, calls it a wrap on its inaugural event held on the 24th of April in Gurugram, marking the commencement of its journey in one of the three cities. Quoraverse featured a dynamic agenda filled with interactive sessions, engaging discussions, and celebratory highlights, meticulously designed to inspire and entertain attendees beginning with the Welcome Note by Gurmit Singh, General Manager, APAC & MEA, Quora, India.

Quoraverse held several panel discussions that ranged from how categories with different target consumers were leveraging Quora to understand innovative engagement.

On the panel, the event had marketers like Rupinder Singh (Founder & CBO - ThinkROI) & Aman Kochhar (Managing Partner and Chief Growth Officer) as the speakers while Nitin Patil (Business Head, Quora, India), and Swati Vashistha (Customer Success Manager, Quora, India) were the moderators for the first panel.

The second panel held at the event focused on 'Bridging the knowledge gaps through innovative engagement on digital platforms.'

The second panel had Poornima Rai (Sr. Marketing Director, ETS India) & Aakriti Sinha (Deputy Director - Marketing, GUS GLOBAL (India) - PEARL ACADEMY) as the speakers with Sumit Anand Business Head - North and East, Quora, India & Paroma Dayal (Sr. Client Partner, Quora, India) as the moderators for the panel.

Quoraverse witnessed several honour rolls appreciated for their inquisitive minds as professionals in their fields. They were as follows:

ETS

ThinkROI - AMD INDIA

GUS GLOBAL (India) - Pearl Academy

MOTIVATOR, GROUPM - WGC

ASTROTALK

GRIP INVEST

Volvo Car India

HEWLETT PACKARD

CHITKARA UNIVERSITY

DDM MUDRA - JAZEERA AIRWAYS

UNICHARM

INDMONEY

AdGlobal360 - LPU

GUS GLOBAL (India) - UPES

The panel discussions and honour rolls were followed by a 'Thank You Note' to all the marketers from Neha Chimbulkar, Head of Marketing, APAC & MEA, Quora, India.

Quora partnered with Social Samosa to organise the three-city conference, which served as a key learning platform for agency heads and marketers to master the art of engagement through Quora Ads. Quoraverse is now gearing up for its next stops in Mumbai on the 29th of May as well as Bengaluru in the forthcoming days.