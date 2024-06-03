Quoraverse closes the curtains on Mumbai, gears up for Bengaluru

Quoraverse, a three-city conference designed for marketing professionals, strategic visionaries, and creative luminaries to delve into the art of engagement through Quora Ads, calls it a wrap on its second event with its conference taking place on the 29th of May in Mumbai, marking the commencement of its journey in two out of the three cities.

The event boasted an exciting agenda, featuring interactive sessions, engaging discussions, and celebratory highlights, all curated to inspire and entertain attendees. The event commenced with a Welcome Note delivered by Gurmit Singh, General Manager for APAC & MEA at Quora, India, setting the stage for an enriching experience. This was followed by a keynote by Vinay Pandey, Chief Revenue Officer at Quora focusing on Marketing in the age of AI.

Moving further, the event held various panel discussions covering topics, including how different sectors with diverse target audiences utilised Quora to explore innovative engagement strategies.

The first panel discussed the concept of ‘Building Brand Loyalty In A Digital World’ with Priyanka Forman (Business Head at Quora India) and Pushpanjal Baruah (Customer Success Manager at Quora India) as the moderators while Kaushik Chakraborty (Head of Marketing, Tata Capital) and Aparna Kulkarni (Director of Marketing, Natural Diamond Council) were the speakers for the panel.

Following the first panel, Kavita Shetty (General Manager of Program and Outreach) presented the audience with a presentation on The Access Life Assistance Foundation.

Following Shetty’s presentation, the second panel focused on ‘The Evolution of Consumer Behaviour in the Digital Age’ with Nitin Patel (Business Head for Quora India) and Disha Thakkar (Client Partner, Quora India) as the moderators while Pragya Bijalwan (Chief Marketing Officer, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited), Tanvi Sadekar (Digital Marketing Manager, De Beers Forevermark) and Pawan Gurnani (AVP, B2C Growth Marketing, DSP Mutual Fund) were the speakers for the panel discussion.

Quoraverse further celebrated key achievements of brands that have excelled in their campaigns with honor rolls:

Tata Capital

Crompton

Natural Diamond Council

Forevermark

State Bank of India

ICICI Direct

Yes Securities

Kotak MF

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Nerolac

Aditya Birla Capital

Godrej Appliances

DSP MF

HDFC Life

Spotify

Kotak Securities

ICICI Home Loan

IDFC First Bank

Universal Business School

Mirrae Assets

HSBC MF

Ultratech

Platinum Guild International

Amazon Prime Video

Following the panel discussions and honour rolls, Neha Chimbulkar, Head of Marketing, Quora APAC and EMEA presented the marketers with a thank you note, concluding the event and opening the floor for networking.

Having completed successful events in two cities out of the three-city conference, Quoraverse is now gearing up for its next stops in Bengaluru in the forthcoming days!