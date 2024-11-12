Quoraverse: Empowering marketers and agencies with tools for impactful campaigns

Quora, in collaboration with Social Samosa, is bringing Quoraverse to Bengaluru, a pivotal conference designed to provide marketers, advertisers, and agency leaders with valuable tools and strategies for impactful campaigns. Following the success of the Gurugram and the Mumbai editions, Quoraverse Bengaluru promises a unique learning experience for attendees looking to elevate their understanding of digital engagement and contextual advertising.

Scheduled for November 28th, the event is set to gather industry experts and creative minds who are eager to explore the next frontier in digital marketing. With a focus on community and collaboration, Quoraverse encourages participants to share knowledge and gain insights that can shape future marketing innovations.

What to Expect at Quoraverse Bengaluru?

The event boasts an agenda rich in interactive sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, all tailored to inspire and empower the marketing community. Get ready for an evening of insight, inspiration, and connection at Quoraverse, from networking with industry peers to thought-provoking panel discussions featuring seasoned marketing leaders like Sandesh Gupta - MPL, Vanda Ferrao - Wow Skin Science, Madhur Gopal - Manipal Hospitals Group, and Resha Jain - GIVA, the event promises to unlock the power of contextual advertising and curiosity-driven marketing. We will also hear from Access Life Assistance Foundation as they share their impactful mission. Quoraverse is your gateway to innovative strategies and meaningful collaborations.

Event Schedule:

5:30 PM - Registration and Pre-Networking (60 mins): Attendees arrive, register, and connect with peers over introductory networking.

6:20 PM - Welcome and Context Setting (10 mins): The event’s emcee will introduce the day’s highlights and set the tone for an insightful evening.

6:30 PM - Welcome Note by Gurmit Singh, General Manager APAC & MEA, Quora (5 mins): Gurmit Singh will formally welcome attendees, sharing Quora’s vision for knowledge-driven marketing.

6:35 PM - Icebreaker Session (10 mins): Led by the emcee, this engaging session helps attendees relax, fostering a collaborative atmosphere.

7:00 PM - Panel Discussion: "The Marketer’s Guide to Contextual Advertising" (20 mins): Industry experts will delve into the nuances of contextual advertising, sharing tips and strategies for marketers to make an impact.

7:20 PM - Talk by Divyashree, Bengaluru Centre Manager, Access Life Assistance Foundation (10 mins): Meet Access Life Assistance Foundation, an NGO with a mission to provide homes and hope for families battling childhood cancer.

7:40 PM - Panel Discussion: "Unlock the Power of Insights and Curiosity" (20 mins): This discussion focuses on the role of curiosity and insights in crafting resonant campaigns.

8:00 PM - Honor Roll for Most Impactful Campaigns on Quora (30 mins).

8:30 PM - Thank-You Speech by Neha Chimbulkar, Head of Marketing, APAC & MEA, Quora (5 mins): A closing address thanking attendees and highlighting key takeaways.

8:35 PM - Dinner and Post-Networking (60 mins): Guests are invited to enjoy dinner and continue networking, wrapping up a day of inspiration and connection.

Panelists

Sandesh Gupta, Director - Growth, Mobile Premier League (MPL)

Vanda Ferrao, CMO, Wow Skin Science

Madhur Gopal, Associate VP Marketing, Manipal Hospitals Group

Resha Jain, Chief Brand Officer, GIVA

Join us as we come together to celebrate the dynamic and ever-evolving world of marketing. Your presence will contribute to the diversity of perspectives and make this event truly special.

To register for the event, please fill in your details here.