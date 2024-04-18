Quoraverse: Empowering marketers and agencies with tools for impactful campaigns

Knowledge-sharing platform Quora has partnered with Social Samosa to organise Quoraverse, a three-city conference designed to empower marketers, advertisers, and agencies with the knowledge and tools they need to drive impactful campaigns.
Scheduled to take place on April 24th in the three prime cities of our country: Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Gurugram, Quoraverse is for the inquisitive minds of marketing professionals, strategic visionaries, and creative luminaries coming together to master the art of engagement through Quora Ads.
At the heart of this event lies a commitment to fostering a community of learners and leaders united by their passion for excellence in digital advertising. It sets the stage for an immersive experience that brings together industry knowledge, strategies, and real-world applications.
The event will feature a dynamic agenda filled with interactive sessions, engaging discussions, and celebratory highlights, meticulously designed to inspire, enlighten, and entertain attendees.
At the event, Quora aims to create an enriching environment for marketers like yourself to connect, learn, and exchange ideas. Here's a glimpse of what you can expect:
-
Keynote presentations by industry experts on emerging marketing technologies and strategies.
-
Panel discussions exploring current challenges and opportunities in the marketing landscape.
-
Networking sessions to connect with fellow marketers, share experiences, and foster collaborations.
Details for the event are below:
- Date: 24th April, 2024
- Time: 5:30 PM onwards
- Venue: Gurugram
The following members will be a part of the panel for the event:
-
Aman Kochhar — Managing Partner and Chief Growth Officer at Motivator (WGC), your extensive background across major agencies equips you with a unique perspective on media trends and customer engagement strategies.
-
Rupinder Singh — Founder & Chief Business Officer at ThinkROI (AMD), your experience spans various prestigious companies, and your insights into channel marketing and digital transformation are eagerly anticipated.
-
Poornima Rai — Senior Marketing Director at ETS India, your expertise and leadership in educational marketing are vital for highlighting the advanced strategies ETS has implemented, especially in engaging potential students through digital platforms.
-
Aakriti Sinha — Assistant Director of Marketing at Gus Global, your innovative approaches and strategies in marketing are highly anticipated in the discussion.
While the following members will be the moderators of the event:
-
Nitin Patel - Business Head, Quora India
-
Sumit Anand - Business Head, North and East, Quora India
-
Paroma Dayal - Senior Client Manager, Quora India
-
Swati Vashistha - Customer Success Manager, Quora India
The schedule for the event will go as follows:
-
5:30 pm - Event registration & Pre-Networking
-
6:20-6:30 - Welcome Speech
-
6:30-6:35 - Welcome note by Gurmit Singh, General Manager APAC & MEA, Quora
-
6.35-6:45 - Icebreaker Session
-
7:00-7:20 - Panel 1 by Rupinder Singh, Aman K., NIitin Patil and Swati Vashistha
-
7:20-7:40 - Entertainment
-
7:40-8:10 - Panel 2 by Poornima Rai, Aakriti Sinha, Sumit Anand and Paroma Dayal
-
8:00 - 8:30 - Honor Roll - North Campaigns
-
8:30-8:35 - Thank-You Speech by Neha Chimbulkar, Head of Marketing, APAC & MEA, Quora
-
8:35-9:35 - Dinner and Post-Networking
Join us as we come together to celebrate the dynamic and ever-evolving world of marketing. Your presence will contribute to the diversity of perspectives and make this event truly special.
To register for the event, please fill in your details here.