Social Samosa 30 Under 30 Class of 2025: Celebrating the next generation of changemakers

Every industry needs its changemakers, people who bring in new ideas, question the old ways, and set examples for others to follow. In Indian Advertising, Marketing, Media, Content Creation, and Entrepreneurship, these voices are often young leaders whose work reflects creativity, resilience, and a strong sense of purpose.

For six years now, Social Samosa’s 30 Under 30 has been about discovering and celebrating such individuals. The 2025 edition saw more than 200 nominations from across the country, each showcasing unique talent and ambition. After much discussion, debate, and careful consideration, 30 of them have been selected for this year’s list. The choice wasn’t an easy one, every application told a story of innovation and determination, making the process both inspiring and challenging.

This year’s selection was guided by an accomplished jury panel: Ayesha Huda, Chief Marketing Officer at Mars Petcare India; Jitender Dabas, CEO of Cheil X & Group CSO of Cheil SWA; Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO of LS Digital; Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer at DDB Mudra Group; Kiran Khadke, Co-Founder & Creative Head of Hyper Connect Asia; Abhishek Shetty, Marketing Head at Swiggy Instamart; and Priti Nair, Director at Curry Nation. Their expertise and perspectives helped us identify the young professionals who truly represent the future of the industry.

We’re excited to reveal the 30 Under 30 Class of 2025. These are the professionals who aren’t just responding to change, they’re leading it. They bring fresh energy, bold ideas, and the courage to experiment, all while setting new benchmarks for what’s possible.

To all the winners, congratulations! Your work inspires the industry, and we look forward to seeing the paths you carve in the years ahead.

