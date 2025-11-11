SS40Under40 2025: A guidebook answering all your FAQs

As Social Samosa prepares to celebrate the sixth edition of #SS40Under40, this guidebook answers all your FAQs about the marquee event. #SS40Under40 recognises and honours the young professionals whose work, creativity, and leadership are driving change and shaping the future of the Advertising, Media, and Marketing (A&M) industry in India. From innovative campaigns to strategic initiatives, the event shines a spotlight on individuals making a tangible impact across the industry.

This guidebook is designed to help you understand what #SS40Under40 is, the scope of the event, and how it celebrates the next generation of achievers. Whether you are part of the industry or following its rising stars, this resource provides a clear overview of the purpose, structure, and significance of the celebration.

Who Can Participate:

Professionals making a significant impact in the Advertising, Media, and Marketing industry.

Participants can nominate themselves or a deserving peer.

Nomination Categories Include:

Account Management

Agency Leadership

Analytics

Brand Management / Marketing

Content Creation / Influencer

Creative

Entrepreneurs

Human Resources

Media Planning

Operations & Finance

Public Relations

Strategy

If your work fits into one of these categories and you’ve made an impact before hitting 40, this is your cue to step into the spotlight.

