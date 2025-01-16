SS40Under40: Unveiling the winners of the fifth edition

Social Samosa is proud to present the 40 Under 40 Class of 2024-2025, the visionaries shaping today’s ideas and building tomorrow’s future in the Indian advertising and marketing ecosystem.

These individuals have broken barriers, challenged norms, and established benchmarks that will inspire generations to come. After a rigorous selection process, our jury panel identified these exceptional professionals from a diverse pool of talent, each contributing a unique perspective to the industry.

The ‘40 Under 40’ initiative celebrates and honours the leaders and innovators who have driven growth, created unicorns, and expanded the ecosystem in meaningful ways. It is a recognition of their ability to think big, act boldly, and lead with impact.

From entrepreneurs and executives to creatives and community leaders, the 40 Under 40 Class of 2024-2025 embodies innovation, resilience, and progress with their achievements inspiring us all to dream bigger, work harder, and aim higher.

Join us in celebrating the Social Samosa 40 Under 40 Class of 2024-2025; celebrating the individuals who are not only shaping their industries today but are also crafting a vision for tomorrow. Their dedication, creativity, and impact light the way for a promising future.

