[Event Alert] Join us for The Sports Marketing Power Play

Athletes have always been crucial to shaping culture. They influence how people dress, what they believe in, and which stories capture public imagination. Long before ‘personal branding’ became a strategy, athletes like Michael Jordan and Serena Williams were building cultural equity that outlived seasons and scoreboards. Today, that influence is even more concrete. It’s measurable and monetisable. It’s an investment brands compete to secure.

Brands are increasingly recognising that an athlete’s true value extends far beyond endorsements and short-term campaigns. It lives at the intersection of culture, commerce, and community, where trust is built, and relevance thrives in ways few other creators can match. Investing in athletes is thus about building sustainable ecosystems around talent.

The Sports Marketing Power Play brings together industry leaders to explore how athlete investment can be done right and what it takes to transform influence into impact. Curated by LegaXy and Social Samosa, it marks the beginning of a more intentional, collaborative future where athletes are backed to create value that lasts well beyond the game.

Join us for an evening of insights, inspiration, and exclusive conversations with industry leaders and top athletes shaping culture and commerce.

Date: January 30, 2026

Venue: Porsche, Gurugram

Time: 5:30 PM Onwards

Inside the Power Play

Conversations unpacking how athlete influence is being transformed into lasting business value.

Playoffs to Payoffs Turning athlete partnerships into real returns

Ads interrupt. Athletes engage, champion, unite, inspire, and influence. This panel breaks down why a brand’s most powerful media channel today wears a jersey, and how it can harness an athlete’s cultural influence for measurable, real returns.

Team up right Decoding the new athlete-led IP playbook

Stories build trust, engage and sell. This fireside chat explores how brands can craft compelling stories with athletes, truly connecting with audiences, building meaningful engagement, and turning cultural influence into measurable business value.

Meet the athletes Learn more about the journeys driving sports, culture, and commerce



Meet Himmat Singh (Lucknow Super Giants), Mayank Dagar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Mayank Rawat (Mumbai Indians), Vansh Bedi (Chennai Super Kings), and Ishant Sharma (Gujarat Titans) at The Sports Marketing Power Play and discover how the game extends beyond the field into culture, commerce, and influence.

Interested in being part of the conversation? Register now for The Sports Marketing Power Play, an invite-only gathering of the sharpest minds leading conversations at the intersection of sports, culture, and commerce. Limited seats available.