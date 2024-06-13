SS30Under30: Commencing the quest for today's young talent and tomorrow's leaders

Social Samosa Network is thrilled to announce the launch of the sixth edition of #SS30Under30, an initiative aimed at honoring young talents who have made remarkable contributions to the Indian Advertising, Marketing, Media, Content Creation, and Entrepreneurship sectors. This platform seeks to recognise and celebrate individuals who have distinguished themselves with their creativity, innovation, and leadership skills.

Founders and industry leaders like Akshay Gurnani from Schbang, Gautam Reghunath of Talented, Gaurav Arora from Social Panga, and Kevin Lee of Yuvaa have been previously recognised as 30 under 30 winners. Pranav Agarwal and Raghav Bagai from Sociowash, Rajni Daswani of SoCheers, Sahil Shah from Dentsu Creative, and Shrenik Gandhi of White Rivers Media have also made their mark in the industry through impactful campaigns and innovative marketing strategies. Notable marketers such as Abhishek Kumar from 4700 BC, Sharan Pillai at Flipkart, Apoorva Sharma with Bira 91, and Paloma Sharma from Bumble are among those who have brought fresh perspectives to the advertising and marketing landscape.

Adding to this esteemed group are Chandni Shah from FCBKinnect, Abhishank Babbar of AMEX and formerly Genesis, Devesh Rohmetra from Shaadi.com and formerly with OLA, and Nikhil Kant now with Even and formerly at Uber. Ipsita Tripathy at Mastercard, previously with YES Bank, Jasmita Dhonsi of Titan Wearables and formerly Godrej Interio, and Jackie Thakkar of Viacom18, previously at Filtercopy, continue to set new standards in their fields. Joel Thottan from Nykaa, who has a background at TTT, Mausmi Pandya at HUL, Surabhi Saraogi at Kurkure, Tishya Relia with Kérastase, L’Oréal India, Udit Malhotra of MG Motors, formerly at Genesis, and Vijay Sharma from Myntra, who has also worked at Flipkart, exemplify the dynamic and evolving nature of today's marketing industry.

Content creators like BE YOUNICK, Krutika The Mermaid Scale, Masoom Minawala, Sejal Kumar, Viraj Ghelani, and the duo Shyam Sharma & Dhruv Shah have also been recognised for their contributions to digital content and brand engagement.



These young achievers have collectively redefined the landscape of advertising and marketing, making a significant impact through their innovative approaches and campaigns.

The torchbearers of change and innovation often come in the form of young, dynamic individuals whose prowess knows no bounds. As the dawn breaks on a new era of creativity, it becomes imperative to recognise and celebrate the trailblazers who are reshaping the future of their respective fields. Social Samosa’s 30 Under 30 is a tribute to these exceptional talents, each contributing their fresh perspective to redefine norms and set new benchmarks.

Nominations are now open for 30 Under 30 across various categories including :

Account Management/Client Servicing

Agency Leader

Analytics

Brand Marketing

Content Marketing

Influencer Marketing

Creative

Entrepreneurs

Human Resource

Public Relations

Media Planning

Operations & Finance

Strategy

As we come together to celebrate the achievements of these remarkable individuals, it is our endeavor to make them feel seen and heard, for they are the driving force behind the continued evolution and success of their respective industries. A distinguished Jury panel comprising Industry Leaders and Practitioners will carefully evaluate all nominations to identify the top talents who represent the future of the industry.

Here's to the next generation of leaders, innovators, and game-changers – may their journey be filled with continued success, growth, and recognition.

Nomination closes on: 14th July, 2024.

Click here to nominate yourself.