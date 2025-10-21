Can conscious celebrations ever be a campaign narrative for Diwali?

Diwali, filled with the crackle of firecrackers and clouds of smoke, remains a vivid childhood memory for many Indians; some even recall the thrill of a phuljhadi fizzing in their hands, occasionally with singed fingers to show for it. These small traditions have always left their mark on the environment, something we've long witnessed but rarely acknowledged. Slowly, consumers are beginning to change how they celebrate India’s biggest festival.

Following Diwali in 2023, air quality in Delhi reached the 'severe' category at multiple locations, with PM 2.5 levels soaring to more than 30 times the World Health Organisation's recommended safe limit. Yet, conversations around sustainability and air pollution during the festive season remain measured. In response, the Supreme Court has temporarily eased the blanket ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, allowing government-approved green crackers during specified time slots. These NEERI-approved alternatives reduce particulate matter emissions by at least 30% and exclude harmful chemicals such as barium nitrate and mercury — a pragmatic attempt to balance environmental protection with cultural traditions.

Credits: Digital Current Affairs

Meanwhile, major brands continue to invest heavily in festive campaigns that centre on familiar themes—family reunions, homecoming, and togetherness. Vivo's 'Prepare for the #JoyOfHomecoming' captures the essence of returning home for Diwali, whilst Reliance Digital's 'Happy Diwali' and Anmol Industries' 'Iss Diwali, Apnao Kuch Naya' address evolving gender roles during the festival. HP's 'Tum Toh Fairy Ho' highlights the challenges faced by working women, reflecting a broader shift towards socially conscious messaging within traditional festive narratives.

Sustainability-focused initiatives, by contrast, remain the exception rather than the rule. OnePlus's 'Light a Light, Plant a Plant' campaign, created by OML and featuring actor Jackie Shroff, pledges 1 lakh saplings, bringing together festive joy with environmental responsibility.

Jindal Stainless's #SwitchToStainless addresses single-use plastic during Diwali through a digital film encouraging the adoption of stainless steel products, whilst EV charging brand Mobec's #ChargeCleanThisDiwali promotes sustainable mobility in response to seasonal pollution spikes. Such campaigns, however, represent outliers in a landscape where conversations around air quality and ecological impact remain limited. Industry observers note that brands navigate a complex space where commercial interests, cultural sentiments, and corporate responsibility intersect, influencing how, and whether, such issues find their way into festive communications.

The emotional tightrope

The primary reason for brand reticence is the fear of disrupting the festive spirit. Marketers understand that Diwali campaigns succeed by amplifying positive emotions.

Mitchelle Rozario Jansen, Senior Vice President at White Rivers Media, explains, "Because Diwali is emotion first. It is nostalgia, indulgence, and connection. The moment a brand talks about smog or green crackers, it risks sounding like the fun police". The core challenge, as strategists see it, is navigating a landscape that is both emotionally charged and culturally sensitive.





Vedang Jain, Director at Prachar Communications Pvt. Ltd, notes, "brands tend to operate in a highly emotional and culturally sensitive landscape, prompting marketers to lean into values-based storytelling that resonates emotionally without sounding preachy.”

This fear of being perceived as a killjoy is a powerful deterrent. According to Rahul Tekwani, Managing Partner at Branding Edge, the issue isn't avoidance, but prioritisation. "I don’t think brands are avoiding it — it’s just not what they want to lead with," he clarifies. "If you start with smog or pollution, it changes the entire energy of the campaign... the hero will always be joy". A heavy-handed message can easily backfire.





As Nahush Gulawani, Co-founder of Wit & Chai Group, puts it, "During Diwali, we seek connection and positivity, so a campaign that feels heavy or guilt-driven can unintentionally disrupt that festive rhythm.”

Campaigns that dared



While widespread, the silence isn't absolute. A few brands have attempted to weave a more conscious message into their storytelling, offering a glimpse of how the narrative can be shifted without sacrificing the festive spirit.

Big Bazaar's "Paper Patakha": Several years ago, the retail giant launched a campaign promoting "paper crackers." These sheets of paper, when popped, mimicked the sound of firecrackers without the smoke and noise. This was a direct, product-based solution that offered a fun, tangible alternative, framing the choice as innovative rather than restrictive.

HP India's "Umeed ka Diya": This long-running campaign series focuses on social and economic sustainability. Instead of directly addressing pollution, HP's films tell emotional stories about supporting local artisans and street vendors, encouraging consumers to buy local and brighten someone else's Diwali. It champions a more inclusive and community-driven form of celebration.

OnePlus's "Light a Light, Plant a Plant": Smartphone brand OnePlus took a direct action-oriented approach with its Diwali campaign featuring actor Jackie Shroff and the JK Foundation. The initiative, titled 'Light a Light, Plant a Plant,' directly linked the festive act of lighting a diya to the environmental act of planting a tree.

The brand committed to planting one lakh saplings across India, building upon a similar drive from 2019. This campaign reframes the celebration by adding a tangible, positive environmental outcome, making sustainability a core part of the festive give-and-take.

Authenticity in the age of 'purpose-washing'



For brands that do choose to speak up, authenticity is non-negotiable. Anirban Mozumdar, Chief Strategy Officer at TBWA\ India, argues that the choice is not between being ‘risky’ and ‘safe’ but between being ‘preachy’ and ‘authentic’. He points out, "The purpose era of brand advertising eventually did degenerate into purpose washing," creating a "highly tenuous connect with the brand.”

This has made consumers, particularly Gen Z, highly sceptical. "Gen-Z are particularly unforgiving because they know they are watching a sponsored, commercial message," Mozumdar says. "A visible brand purpose that is substantiated by brand actions or service features can create genuine traction".



This is why, as Jansen notes, a brand's own house must be in order. This sentiment is reinforced by Vedang Jain, who says that "audiences seek consistent, meaningful action, which is the true foundation of long-term trust.”



Sustainable operations

Faced with these risks, many brands choose to embed sustainability into their operations instead of their advertising. "Many brands are now taking quiet steps — moving to recyclable packaging, reducing waste, offsetting carbon, and more" says Tekwani. "A few years back, this was more like a token gesture. Now, it’s becoming real.”

Vedang Jain confirms this shift, observing that "brands increasingly choose to embed sustainable actions into their operations and use softer, aspirational narratives to influence behaviour.”



However, Jansen warns that this quiet approach is not without risk. "But silence has a cost," she cautions. "When you do not tell your story, you leave the narrative open for others to define it".



To counter this, Mozumdar suggests a novel approach: transparency after the fact. He believes that a "proactive assessment or audit of such ‘back-end’ actions, factually published post the festive season, can be very powerful for brands".

Redefining a 'modern Diwali'

Despite the challenges, when asked if there’s a creative opportunity, "Absolutely," says Jansen. "Every festival evolves with time, and Diwali should too. There is a huge creative opportunity to redefine it as a celebration that is joyful yet mindful.” The key, she adds, is aspiration over correction.



"The real magic lies in showing how small shifts, from smoke to sparkle or from excess to expression, can still feel aspirational.”

To succeed, the tonality must be one of humility. Mozumdar’s advice is also along the same lines. He asserted, "HUMILITY. Any brand that decides to talk purpose must be humble – it must show appreciation of the fact that it is merely making a small dent or difference.” He suggests brands "become a platform rather than a preacher.”

Nahush Gulawani agrees that the solution lies in nuance. "It simply requires a more layered and emotionally intelligent approach, one where creativity bridges awareness and aspiration," he says. Ultimately, lasting change will be gradual. Tekwani cautions that a behavioural shift cannot be expected overnight. "People appreciate the thought but don’t necessarily change behaviour immediately," he observes. "But that’s fine. The job is to plant the seed; building small habits over time.” The brand that embraces this long-term vision, blending joy with responsibility, will not only stand out but, as Jansen predicts, "It will shape how India celebrates in the next decade.”

Ultimately, as the post-Diwali AQI in cities like Delhi regularly soars past hazardous levels, the question for brands shifts from if they should address sustainability to how. With a new generation of consumers demanding more than just festive platitudes, the risk of alienating audiences now lies in inaction. By choosing to "plant the seed" of conscious celebration, brands have an opportunity not just to sell products, but to build lasting trust and help shape how India celebrates in the next decade. This isn't just about corporate responsibility; it's about securing their own relevance in a changing world.