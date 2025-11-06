If you look it up, Merriam-Webster defines a copywriter as “a writer of advertising or publicity copy.” This definition, while technically true, is sterile. It misses the real power of the craft.

A copywriter is an architect of emotion. Their job is to use words to make people feel a range of emotions like warmth, pride, envy, love, or hunger. For decades, one of the most powerful tools in their arsenal was the art of long-form copywriting. It was the craft that commanded full-page magazine manifestos and built unshakeable arguments in print. Today, it's the script behind a 10-minute documentary or the in-depth story on a website that builds trust for an unknown brand.

To understand the power of this art let us consider two vastly different masterpieces. First, Cadillac's 1914 classic, ‘The Penalty of Leadership.’ It is a defiant, philosophical wall of text. It's a slow read that uses no images, only the confident force of its argument, patiently building a case for greatness in a way that holds your attention to the final dot.

Then, look at the modern classic from Anti-Slavery International. It seizes your attention with a brutal, accusatory headline that literally calls you a piece of shi*, a calculated hook to pull you into the dense columns of text that follow, making you feel personally accountable for the horrific facts of modern slavery, in which all of us are participants.

One is a measured, stoic argument, the other, a visceral gut-punch. Both rely on the unmatched power of long-form copy to build a complex case.

But today, that legacy is under constant threat. As Shruthi Subramaniam, Executive Creative Director at BBDO India, explains, the challenge is clear, “The most common reason cited is the decrease in attention spans. The first 5 second thumbstopping principal has made its way from the digital world to the physical. Be it the modern reel or a traditional print ad – we need to grab attention fast, without creating cognitive overload.”

And yet, some see a necessary correction. Joybrato Dutta, Executive Creative Director at Lowe Lintas, observes a recent shift. “Five years ago, most brands prioritised short, thumb-stopping content optimised for algorithmic reach,” he notes. “Today, however, with attention fatigue and ad clutter at their peak, brands are realising that depth drives differentiation.”

So, where does the truth lie? Is this art, the very foundation of deep brand storytelling, finally fading? We spoke to industry creative leaders to investigate.

The fading 'relic'?

According to the experts, the position of long-form content, particularly in traditional print, is precarious. The reasons for its perceived irrelevance are numerous, stemming from business pressures and pervasive beliefs about audience behaviour.

“Sadly long copy in print is now looked at as a relic from the past,” says Nakul Sharma, Sr. VP and Executive Creative Director at VML India. “This downward trajectory is just getting further accentuated as the years pass by.”

In the digital space, its role has become highly specific. Sharma notes that long-form is often "increasingly being considered only during a specific launch... or for special occasions," unlike years ago when it was a core part of brand strategy. Shruthi Subramaniam confirms this from a writer's perspective, “The majority of the long-form work we do is script writing. That’s followed by website and brochure content. Apart from that, it’s all short-form. From social posts to print, the need of the moment is concise, succinctly crafted messaging that’s quick to read and simple to understand.”

Rohit Mukherjee, ECD, TBWA\India says, "Long copy is back!’ as a phrase is doing the rounds on multiple LinkedIn posts by marketing pundits, but in my client interactions there hasn’t been a specific ask. Clients are increasingly looking at ideas that cut across platforms – from print to digital. And it’s completely on the strategists and the creatives to figure which content format works best to land the idea. It does require some rejigging of clients’ media spends but the long and the short of it (pun intended) is that the idea decides the length of its articulation. "

The primary driver is a demand for immediate results. “Clients are under immense pressure to demonstrate immediate, measurable outcomes,” explains Joybrato Dutta. “Long-form content, which builds equity over time, doesn’t fit neatly into short-term dashboards. It needs research, scripting, casting, and post-production depth, and so they often lose to faster, tactical content.”

Nakul Sharma identifies this as a flawed cycle, where a client-side belief reinforces itself. “Long form content has taken a beating of some sort in recent times because there is an inaccurate belief (largely on the client/ media side) that the viewer just does not want to stick around for that long,” he says. “Facts are thrown around without context that show viewers swiping up after a mere 5 seconds.”

The enduring value: For which brands and audiences?

This pressure, however, has not eliminated long-form but rather clarified its purpose. It remains an indispensable tool for specific brands and audiences that require depth. The crucial context, as Sharma points out, is quality. “Was the piece of long-form creative worthy of being stuck with in the first place?” he asks. “If the long-form content is good, viewers stick around. Ask the makers of hit OTT series.”

Long-form retains its power where connection is more important than a click. “Brands now use long-form to build emotional connection and authenticity, particularly when the message requires nuance,” Dutta states.

Mukherjee adds, "When a copy runs long or a script crosses 20 seconds, it usually means reworking the whole media plan—and creative and media teams don’t always sync. It can get tricky. But honestly, if the idea’s strong enough to deserve more time or space, most clients are happy to greenlight it."

This strategy is most effective for brands that want to make a bigger statement or have a complex story to tell. Sharma cites recent Indian video examples like the 2024 IPL Dream 11 campaign and the Jindal Steel ad as proof that conviction from the client, even without "star dust," can lead to work that "grips you from start to finish."

Of course, this isn't a new idea for Indian advertising. Indian brands have always been at the forefront when it comes to long form copies Boroline since the day of its inception has created long form ads, the classic, story-driven print ads for Royal Enfield sold a legacy of toughness, not a motorcycle.

The Times of India's 'Lead India' campaign used powerful, long-form manifestos to build a national argument for change. And more recently, it's the engine behind campaigns like Ariel's 'Share the Load,' where long-form films patiently unpack complex social norms, a task impossible for a 15-second ad.

The same logic applies globally; brands like Patagonia build loyalty through in-depth articles on environmentalism, while Apple's meticulous product pages persuade through exhaustive detail.

Shruthi Subramaniam also highlights a critical, often-overlooked function of long-form: its internal power to sell an idea. “Nothing sells a new idea better than a well-written manifesto,” she says. “While it never reaches the end consumer, it gets your idea to reach and connect with a brand manager... This is one place where long-form is effective and appreciated.”



This dedication to craft, using copy to sell a complex idea, isn't limited to internal manifestos. Consider this Tide 'Ketchup' ad.

The entire story of a championship baseball game is written in the stain itself, with the word "ketchup" comically replacing key parts of the story. The dense, quirky text forces the reader to engage and decipher the memory, making the simple payoff. 'Remember the day. Not the stain. And with incredible power.’ It’s a perfect demonstration of copy-as-concept, selling an emotional benefit by forcing the reader to spend time with the problem.

The future

If long-form is not dying, what is its future? The consensus is that its craft is not disappearing but evolving into a more specialised, high-value skill. This evolution also impacts how agencies are hiring talent.

“Short form earns attention. But long-form earns affection,” says Joybrato Dutta. “A modern-day creative’s job is to know how to do both and when to do which.” He elaborates that while short-form relies on instinct and platform literacy, long-form “requires depth, empathy, dialogue crafting and narrative architecture. The creative must know how to control the arc of a story, build characters, and convey human insights.”

Shruthi Subramaniam agrees, framing it as a matter of discipline. “Diligence and a whole lot of patience – that’s what I believe one needs to really master long-form copy,” she states. “That’s why craft is so important. Thoughtful cutting down is more difficult than thoughtless addition.”

As for the future, the experts believe technology, particularly AI, will act as a filter, automating mundane tasks and elevating the need for human-centric craft.

“AI will always be an assistant, not the author,” Dutta predicts. “AI will soon write everything that can be templated. But long-form copy thrives where context, empathy, and cultural nuance matter, places where meaning must be interpreted, not just assembled. The best copywriters of the future will be the ones who know how to orchestrate data, tone, and narrative, but with empathy at the centre.”

Rohit Mukherjee adds, "If one is attempting to write long format, write from the heart. Use AI to give you varied perspectives of the craft (like sentence construction). If we leave AI to write the long copy, it will often sound like the preface of any glossy self-help paperbacks, that flex on shelves but are seldom read. We as people are hungry for stories. Use AI to make the story look more sassy but let it told from one human to another."

Nakul Sharma concurs, comparing AI to a tool that, while powerful, still requires a skilled operator. “Long copy written by AI looks and reads the same,” he observes. He foresees a future where AI handles functional content like brochures or first drafts, "and then a talented creative will take over."

As Sharma concludes,

“Yes, long-form writing is a weapon (an increasingly powerful one) in a creative's arsenal. But it is the creative who has to insert the silver bullet and pull the trigger at the right time. And smash the clutter.”





