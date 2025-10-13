Goa’s fiery and warm Diwali traditions, and the stories brands tell

As Diwali approaches, the country gears up for a festival that is both a celebration of lights and a moment of togetherness. Across India, it shows up in all kinds of ways: some celebrations are loud and glittery, some quiet and cozy, some grand enough to light up an entire street, and some intimate enough to fit in a single living room.

This year, we’re kicking off a special series exploring Diwali in regions where the festival is celebrated differently, uncovering the unique rhythms, rituals, and local flavours that make each celebration stand out. Along the way, we’ll talk to marketers, agency leaders, and local businesses to see how culture and commerce collide, and how brands are celebrating the festival in ways that actually feel authentic.

First stop: Goa, a state where early-morning rituals and community gatherings shape a festival that feels both intimate and immersive. Here, brands are blending storytelling, sustainability, and local engagement to match the state’s unhurried festive spirit.

Diwali, the Goan way

Diwali in Goa, one that begins long before most of India wakes, stands apart for its simplicity and sincerity. The festival’s earliest hours are also its most dramatic, steeped in mythology.

According to legend, the land once ruled by the demon king Narakasura was plunged into darkness and fear. Using his immense powers, he spread chaos, kidnapped women, and tormented the people. Their prayers for deliverance reached Lord Krishna, who fought a fierce battle and killed Narakasura just before sunrise.

Every year, this victory is commemorated on Narak Chaturdashi, observed at dawn on the day before Diwali. Across Goa, locals spend weeks and months crafting these colorful effigies of Narakasura from straw, paper, and firecrackers. On the night before Diwali, these towering figures, ranging from 10 to 50 feet, are paraded through villages and set ablaze at dawn. The fiery spectacle marks the triumph of good over evil and signals the start of Diwali.

Kirti Meera Sharad, SVP - Strategy, BBDO India, explained, “Goa’s Diwali unfolds before sunrise, not after dusk. The Narakasura effigies, the scent of oil lamps by the coast, and the easy rhythm of community gatherings give it a personal, unhurried character. It feels lived-in rather than performed, a festival of renewal, not display.”

After the effigy burning, families return home for an oil bath inspired by Lord Krishna’s purification, before lighting diyas to welcome light, peace, and renewal. As the morning unfolds, the festive spirit spills into the streets. Goan markets come alive with festive decorations. Stalls across Panjim, Mapusa, and Margao brim with akash kandils, marigold garlands, and clay diyas. The festive hum of Goa is as intoxicating as the aroma of fried chirmulyo, a traditional Goan sweet made from gram flour, jaggery, and coconut, typically prepared during Diwali as part of the faral. The sights, smells, and rhythms of Diwali in Goa are deeply woven into daily life.

Capturing this spirit, Tulika Sawardekar, Founder of Goenchi Feni, said, “Diwali in Goa feels deeply personal. Families start early with abhyanga snan, lighting diyas and making faral and sweets at home. Rangolis appear at every doorstep. People visit temples, exchange sona leaves, and gather with neighbours and relatives for small pujas and meals. It feels warm and grounded, more about connection than grandeur, and that’s what we love most.”

After the puja, the evening often spills into outdoor experiences, lighting diyas along the shoreline, gathering with friends, or enjoying quiet moments by the sea.

For Goans, Diwali is as much about family and warmth as it is about these shared cultural experiences. Brands have also found ways to be part of this homely, intimate world.

Brands that belong

Brands have been communicating thoughtfully, balancing visibility with sensitivity to local customs and the intimate nature of Goan celebrations.

Kirti said, “In Goa, communication needs restraint. Campaigns that thrive on volume or visual excess often miss the point. We focus instead on authenticity, smaller activations, local artisans, neighbourhood stories, because connection here is built through participation & community, not persuasion.”

Such a restrained approach ensures campaigns resonate genuinely, creating meaningful connections rather than just pushing messages.

Diwali in Goa is not just a local affair, it draws visitors from across India and the world. Travel spikes significantly as domestic tourists flock to the state to experience its unique festive traditions, while international travellers increasingly search for Goan escapes during the festival.

According to Agoda’s report last year, Goa was the second most searched Indian city among international travellers during Diwali. Domestic travel also surged, with accommodation searches across India rising by 23 per cent in 2024 compared to the previous year, while Goa saw near-full occupancy in four- and five-star hotels and resorts.

This growing travel trend highlights how the festival transforms Goa into a vibrant destination, making it a critical period for hospitality and tourism.

Rajesh Magow, Co-founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, on this emerging travel sentiment, said, “Visiting friends and relatives (VFR) remains the biggest driver of festive season travel, as many Indians head back to their hometowns to celebrate Diwali. This year, with the festival falling early in the week, many travellers are booking their trips as early as the preceding Friday to enjoy extended festivities. On the leisure front, Goa leads the pack."

The surge in visitors also brings opportunities for brands to craft experiences that match the state’s festive energy without overshadowing local traditions. Hotels, resorts, and experiential offerings market heavily during this period, creating curated festive experiences that cater to both locals and travellers alike.

Sonal Jadhav, Managing Partner - West, Havas Media India, shared that brands are finding new ways to connect while respecting this local rhythm. She said, “Destination celebrations are redefining the festive landscape, and Goa is undoubtedly the hotspot this Diwali. Even as the way we celebrate evolves, the heart of Diwali — togetherness, family time, relaxation, and shopping — stays timeless.”

That same grounded spirit reflects in how brands approach the season, favouring smaller, curated experiences over large-scale activations.

Yash Sawardekar, Founder of Goenchi Feni said, “The way Goa celebrates changes how we plan things. We keep it small and local, working with neighbourhood bars and chefs on curated menus, traditional fits, desi music, and gatherings that stay lowkey but fun. It feels more real that way.”

Sonal echoed this approach from a media standpoint. She said, “With screen time peaking during the holidays, we’re reaching audiences through powerful storytelling on OTT, social media and strategic outdoor touchpoints. And with e-commerce at the forefront of this shift, it continues to be our strongest pillar, seamlessly connecting festive emotion with action.”

Mindful Diwali

Goa’s Diwali reflects more than just tradition; it carries a renewed focus on sustainability, mindfulness, and pride in local expression.

Kirti said, “The Narakasura effigies, Konkani sweets, and temple zatras all offer creative depth. Each reflects craft, community, and continuity — qualities that brands can echo through design, voice, or partnerships, without overshadowing the ritual itself. In recent years, buyers in Goa are shifting to degradable paper or cloth lanterns, prefer unpainted clay diyas, and value handcrafted over mass-plastic décor. A brand that mirrors that shift builds trust.”

Tulika added that this consciousness naturally shapes how people celebrate. She said, “On-ground gatherings work best here. Bars, music nights and word-of-mouth help people connect. Digital simply helps the story travel a little further. This year people seem to be choosing things that feel local, thoughtful and a bit nostalgic. It is not about more, it is about better, and that is a nice shift to see.”

This spirit of renewal comes alive on Narak Chaturdashi, the day of effigy burning that symbolizes the triumph of light and the release of the old. Drawing parallels with his own brand, Yash said, “The idea of Narak Chaturdashi really mirrors what we do at Goenchi. It is about renewal and letting go of the old, much like how people are beginning to shed old views of Feni and see it with a fresh perspective.”

That sense of renewal, in how Goans celebrate and how brands show up, is part of a broader cultural shift.

Summing up this shift, Kirti said, “There’s a growing pride in local expression. Sustainability is no longer a theme but a reflex. Storytelling is shifting to regional languages, and community-led events are regaining ground over digital-only celebrations. The festive mood here is thoughtful, not transactional.”

Goa’s Diwali is a reminder that the most meaningful brand connections aren’t built on noise, but on heart. When brands turn to authentic local stories, move with mindfulness and truly engage with the community, they don’t just market, they belong.