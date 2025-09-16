How to make branding and packaging more memorable this festive season

It’s that time of year again; streets across India light up, homes undergo their annual festive clean-up, and seasonal sales appear everywhere. The festive season is here. And just as the roads get decked up, so do the products on shelves. One of the clear signs that the season has arrived is when brands start switching up their packaging.

Gone are the days when adding a diya motif was enough to make a pack feel festive. Today, brands are putting in much more thought. Take last year’s Diwali gift box from D2C brand Phool. It recreated the nostalgia of festive nights with rangoli patterns and designs that reminded you of family celebrations. It was more than packaging; it was a memory box.

As shopping shifts online, packaging has also become one of the most important touchpoints for brands. E-commerce apps like Myntra also join the celebrations, giving their logos a festive makeover to match the season’s spirit.

Yorham D'souza, Creative Director - Copy, BRANDED - A BOMBAYDC Company, agrees, “Packaging is often the first touchpoint during festivals, especially when it comes to gifting. It carries the emotion before the product even comes out.”

Ekta Banodkar, Creative Director, ABND, adds, “Packaging is not just a carrier or a wrapper; it’s actually a critical touchpoint in the unboxing ritual. During festivals, that ritual matters even more because gifting is at the centre of it.”

The festive season in India is not just about lights, sweets, and gifts; it’s also the time when packaging becomes a brand’s loudest storyteller. Whether it’s a mithai dabba that doubles as a keepsake or a delivery bag you look forward to, packaging during the festive season does much more than hold a product.

So what does it take for brands to get festive packaging right? We asked industry experts to break it down.

What your festive pack shouldn’t miss

Think of walking into a store during Diwali. The shelves are overflowing with mithai dabbas, hampers, and gift boxes, yet your eyes instantly go to a purple box with a golden circle at the centre. You don’t even need to read the logo to know it’s Cadbury Celebrations. And chances are, many shoppers will reach for it first. That’s not an accident, it’s emotional branding at work.

Festive packaging isn’t just about looking pretty, it’s about standing out in a crowded sea of gifts while still feeling familiar and trustworthy. Cadbury’s purple is so ingrained in memory that it almost functions like a festive cue by itself. Diyas, crackers, and fireworks are the finishing touches to the packaging, but the base emotion comes from recognition. You pick it up because it feels like a celebration.

This is exactly what experts suggest a brand’s festive packaging should consist of.

“Start with brand codes, then layer the festival,” says Shashwat Das, Founder, Almond Branding. “Keep your master brand’s logo, primary typeface, key colour(s) and structure consistent; use festive cues as ‘skins’.”

That is why Cadbury retains its signature purple and iconic format, choosing instead to layer them with festive embellishments.

Ekta Banodkar adds that brands often get this wrong by confusing festivity with disguise. “The key is continuity. Your brand should wear a festive outfit, not a disguise. If someone strips away the colours and motifs, the structure, tone, and essence should still scream you.”

Beyond familiarity and recognition, experts say that festive packs should also tap into cultural memory. Das suggests, “Use culturally legible yet contemporary motifs.” Motifs like rangoli, diyas, torans, paisleys, or regional crafts like Warli, Madhubani, and Pattachitra instantly spark a festive emotion.

To celebrate Durga Pujo and strengthen its connect with Bengali consumers, the brand launched limited-edition packs featuring artwork by Kumartuli artisans. The designs highlighted cultural icons of the festival. From Dhakis (drummers playing the dhak) and Shankhodhwani (the resonant sound of the conch) to Dhunuchi dancers, which instantly evoke the sights and sounds of the season.

Then comes the feel of the gift. Tamanna Gupta, Founder, Umanshi Marketing says, “Festive packaging should feel like a celebration and not a costume party. The best designs are the ones where you instantly feel the joy of the season.”

Premium sleeves, tins, magnet boxes, UV/foil, and soft-touch laminations are some commonly seen festive packaging choices, and this is what experts suggest brands keep following. This luxurious feel of a specially curated festive hamper can be seen in Manam Chocolates’ Raksha Bandhan gift hamper.

And finally, there’s storytelling, something brands often overlook. “Create space for storytelling,” says Das. Packaging, after all, is not just a wrapper; it’s a medium to engage.

Quick commerce platforms have been leading the way here. Their festive delivery bags often double as interactive experiences. From relatable childhood stories that stir nostalgia, to playful elements like tic-tac-toe, greeting card-style flaps, or QR codes that turn black-and-white illustrations into colourful artworks. Brands like Blinkit and Zepto have shown how packaging can take utility and make it a share-worthy festive moment in itself.

Branding trends this year

Last year’s shelves were all about glitter and gold. This year, brands are dialling it down. The shine is still there, but it’s being used with restraint.

“We’re seeing a shift toward quiet luxury,” says Ekta Banodkar. “Muted colours, a single bold accent, textures you actually want to touch—these are working better than over-the-top bling.”

The demands, though, haven’t really changed. Shashwat Das says, “Clients still want their packs to feel premium—rigid boxes, tins, potlis, glass jars. Hampers across price points are big too. What’s new is the push for personalisation—names, greetings in regional languages, even QR codes for wishes.”

On the design side, gold remains the safest bet. But brands are also playing with bright festive shades like marigold yellow or rani pink, and jewel tones like emerald and teal. These aren’t random; they mirror what’s trending in fashion and home décor, so they feel instantly festive.

Trends expected this festive

Experts foresee three clear shifts in festive packaging this year.

First is sustainability. Packs that don’t end up in the bin but live on as keepsakes. “Festive packaging that can be reused—like tins, boxes, or fabric wraps—is getting big again,” says Yorham D’souza. Ekta Banodkar adds, “A candle box that turns into a lamp holder, or a mithai tin you’d keep on your shelf—people value thoughtfulness over throwaway glitter.”

Second is personalisation. Whether it’s names, regional greetings, or Gen Z-coded language, packs are being designed to feel made for you. “There’s a clear tilt around going the Gen-Z route—bold type, meme-inspired references, even YOLO or FOMO showing up on packs,” says Tamanna Gupta.

And third is a modern take on tradition. Instead of cliché diyas and fireworks, brands are going design-first. “One clear trend is moving away from clichés and finding fresher, design-led ways to express festivity,” says D’souza. Banodkar calls it cultural minimalism, “Replacing busy prints with one powerful cultural symbol used with restraint.”

Festive packaging, at its core, is about more than decoration. It’s about evoking memories, carrying emotion, and making the brand part of the celebration itself. When done right, they extend beyond the festival, living on as keepsakes, storage, or even conversation starters.