What sets new-age agencies apart?

The Indian advertising industry is going through a shift. As large networks consolidate and tech platforms continue expanding their influence, a new generation of new-age agencies has carved out space by doing things differently, with fewer layers, faster turnaround, and a closer link between business outcomes and creative thinking.

What sets these agencies apart isn’t just their size or their startup energy; it’s their structure and mindset. While traditional networks often rely on global mandates and multi-level approvals, new-age agencies operate with leaner teams, direct access to leadership, and more room to experiment. That difference is becoming more visible in the kind of work they’re producing and the clients they’re attracting.

“There’s never been a more thrilling time to be a new-age Indie agency across the world. Unlike big network honchos who spend more time taking approvals from New York or Singapore, Indie leaders are in the trenches every day,” says Abhik Santara, Director & CEO ^ a t o m Network.

According to reports, 41% of APAC marketers prefer working with independent agencies over large networks, a sign of shifting priorities among clients who now value agility, transparency, and hands-on leadership over scale and legacy. India is among the top three APAC markets driving this indie wave, as more brands look for partners that can bring speed, sharp specialisation, and category-first thinking.

“Brands now need partners who can master this complex landscape efficiently, with minimal bureaucracy, speed, higher commitment, flexibility, and passion,” addsAnadi Sah, NCD, Chief Innovation Officer & Founding Partner, tgthr.

There’s also a shift in client expectations. The demand is no longer just for senior oversight, but for direct involvement from decision-makers, something these agencies are structured to deliver.

“Now even clients know that they want players or player-cum-coaches and not just coaches,” says Santosh (PADDY) Padhi, Founder, CCO & Chairman, Into Creative.

The Indie advantage

It’s not just size or youth that makes new-age agencies stand apart. It’s how and why they work. While the traditional network model was built for global scale and operational consistency, today’s new-age models are made for speed, clarity, and adaptability. And in an industry where briefs change overnight and platforms evolve weekly, that difference is no longer just structural, it’s strategic.

Emmanuel Upputuru, Founder & Creative Chairman, EFGH Brand Innovations, says, “The original three: agility, flexibility, and instinct. Especially in a post-COVID world shaped by the gig economy, new-age agencies are almost tailor-made for this moment. They can assemble sharp talent, move fast, and pivot without process fatigue.”

This speed is paired with intent. For many, independence isn’t just a business model. It’s a reaction to what the system had become.

“Indies that try to mimic the old network playbook will always struggle. The real magic lies in remembering why you broke free in the first place… You have to resist the comfort of old ways and keep reinventing new ones,” says Abhik Santara.

Paddy says, “They forget creativity is the core of our business and not cost-cutting and saving by consolidation. Look at the recent mergers that have left behind so many scars on some of the wonderful minds. You can save cost by consolidating once. How do you become profitable next year?”

There’s also the question of proximity and presence, a key reason why new-age agencies often feel more accessible to clients.

“More and more clients are comfortable meeting the person who is championing and not just a top boss whose presence used to matter a few years back. Not anymore,” says Paddy. “Now even clients know that they want players or player-cum-coaches and not just coaches.”

The price of going solo

But speed and independence come with their own trade-offs. Running an agency outside the safety net of network structures often means learning to say no, even when growth opportunities knock.

“I’ve lost track of the number of times we’ve walked away from a pitch or mandate that didn’t feel right. And that doesn’t always make sense to outsiders or even some clients. But in the long run, it protects the integrity of your team, your process, and your brand,” saysNishant Saurabh, Founder & CEO, Fundamental.

Many new-age agencies operate with lean business teams, which means leaders are often stretched across roles, creative, strategic, and operational. Budgets are tighter, and the churn is faster. And in a pitch-heavy market like India, the lack of a strong network name can limit access to big-budget clients or global mandates.

“Sometimes you’re doing great work, but you don’t get visibility or access. Industry bodies don’t take you seriously till you’re 100-people strong or have multiple offices. That’s a mindset we have to change,” says Nishant Saurabh.

The idea of independence can sound idealistic, but agencies that are making it work are doing so by pairing creative strength with solid business strategy.

What the next five years demand

If the last decade was about breaking away, the next five years will be about building something sharper. For independent agencies, survival won’t come from scale alone. It’ll come from specialisation, self-awareness, and the ability to challenge legacy models without becoming them.

Abhik Santara says, “Indies that try to mimic the old network playbook will always struggle... Stay true to your original fire. Break what doesn’t serve you anymore. And above all, keep creating not just work, but better ways of working.”

That call to reinvention is timely. India’s digital ad market is projected to reach USD 32.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% between 2025 and 2030. The growth is expected to be driven by e-commerce, content platforms, and the rise of AI-led targeting. But it will also attract intensified competition, from tech majors, consultancies, and scaled players all eyeing the same pie.

Anadi Sah says, “They must define and aim to lead in a specific niche (e.g., AI-powered solution, D2C brand building, hyper-localised campaigns, eCom-specialised, FinTech or HealthTech expertise)... performance-linked remuneration or joint ventures on projects can also be key.”

Agencies will need to move into skin-in-the-game partnerships, embed themselves deeper into category contexts, and offer layered solutions that go beyond creativity, without diluting who they are.

Nishant Saurabh says, “Whether it is a large network or a tech giant, the power of big idea thinking will become even more valuable and desirable in the years to come. And like a lot of other independents, at Fundamental we are betting big on ourselves.”

And perhaps that’s what this moment needs: a return to instinct, creativity, and independence. Not just as a business model, but as a way of working.

India’s ad industry, projected to reach ₹1.1–1.6 lakh crore with digital growing fast, is in transition. Brands want faster, sharper, more relevant work, and new-age agencies are stepping up with leaner teams and quicker decisions.

But long-term growth will need more than agility. Fairer pitch processes, access to research, and structural support will be key. The shift is happening, with more agencies focusing on building an agency with clarity and intent.