How brands are redefining omnichannel for the festive season

In this panel from Festive Marketing Camp 2025, Gautam Batra of Xiaomi, Shantanu Chauhan of Noise, and Bhavin Devpuria of Triumph Group share their playbook for a modern festive season. They break down how to master price parity, use quick commerce for storytelling, and build a brand that wins without destroying profit margins.