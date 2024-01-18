Coca-Cola's brands unite in latest #NewGuy campaign

Starting the year on a high note, Coca-Cola has rolled out a unique campaign, featuring its range of drinks like Diet Coke and Honest Juice. Taking inspiration from Disney's 'The Bear', the ad, directed by the creator Chris Storer, adds a touch of real-life joy to our favourite beverages.

In the short film 'New Guy', we follow Zach as he nervously joins his girlfriend's lively family for a chaotic game-day celebration. What makes it so interesting? Each family member has their own favourite Coca-Cola drink, adding a quirky touch to the story. As we get to know this diverse group, with a bit of humour about Zach's height, we see their individual choices – from a cheerful toast with Coke Zero to quiet sips of SmartWater, kids enjoying Honest Juice, and Zach's girlfriend holding a Fanta. It's a heartwarming tale of acceptance, love, and finding joy in shared moments.

Imagine the noise, laughter, and all the hustle and bustle of family gatherings – that's what makes this ad feel so real. We've all been there, right? Whether it's a party or just getting together, things can get pretty crazy. This ad is like a snapshot of those moments, capturing the joy and a bit of chaos that happens.

No matter if it's sunny or snowy, this ad is saying, 'Hey, enjoy those not-so-perfect family times with Coca-Cola!' It's like finding a quiet spot in the middle of all the craziness. Think of it as your go-to drink while everyone's chatting and having fun.

Picture your home with people laughing, glasses clinking, and stories being shared – just like in the ad.