Goafest 2024 Day 2: Leo Burnett bags Digital Specialist of the year

On day 2 of Goafest 2023, ABBY Awards celebrated the industry’s Broadcaster, Public Relations, Design, Direct, Technology, Digital, and Mobile categories with multiple sub-categories. Leo Burnett India bagged the 'Digital Specialist of the Year' title and the night saw two Grand Prix winners, both won by FCB Group India.

Digital

Digital ABBYs saw a total of 42 wins. Leo Burnett lead the category by winning 8 metals --- 2 Gold, 4 Silver, 2 Bronze and 6 Merits.

Design

This category had 7 wins in total. FCB Group India secured 2 out of those, leading the category. The agency was also named 'Design Specialist Agency of the Year'. There were no Gold wins in this one.

Broadcaster

The category had 32 total wins. ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited bagged the most metals bringing the count to 18. It was also named the 'Broadcaster of the Year'.

Public Relations

A total of 17 metals were awarded in this category. FCB Group India went back with the most metals. The agency secured a Gold for 'Untangling the politics of Hair'. Leo Burnett bagged a Gold for 'Getorade Turf Finder' and Krafton India secured a Gold for 'BGMI ki Boli'. FCB Group India was named the 'Public Relations Specialist agency of the Year'.

Direct

14 winners were seen in this category. With 5 metals, Leo Burnett was the top contender here. FCB Group bagged a Grand Prix for 'Untangling the politics of Hair'. Leo Burnett was also named the 'Direct Specialist agency of the Year'.

Technology

The category saw a total of 18 wins. Leo Burnett India lead with 7 metals to its name. The only Grand Prix in this category was secured by FCB Group India for 'HDFC Bank's Lulumelon EOSS'. Leo Burnett was also named the 'Technology Specialist agency of the Year'.

Mobile

Mobile ABBYs saw a total of 16 winners. With three metals to its name, Leo Burnett lead the category. Apart from the former, Hard Castle Restaurants and Flipkart bagged Golds for 'Eat Equal' and 'Blame it on Flipkart' respectively. Leo Burnett was also named the 'Mobile Specialist agency of the Year'.

On winning multiple metals tonight, Rajdeepak Das CCO Publicis Groupe South Asia and Chairman Leo Burnett South Asia said, "The best thing about our win is that we are not winning in one category, but across multiple categories ranging from direct to tech to mobile to digital, and it really shows the depth and variety of work Leo Burnett creates. We are designed to solve human problems for the biggest brands keeping culture at the center of our efforts."

"In perhaps the most transformational era our world has seen, it is amazing that Leo Burnett has won across multiple categories that are at the vanguard of transforming business of creativity," Amitesh Rao, CEO Leo Burnett South Asia added.