Goafest 2024: Gender-sensitive marketing; navigating the new consumer landscape

Setting a powerful tone for Day 2 of Goafest 2024, the event began with the first session hosted by Sri Adhikari Brothers Networks - Dhamaal presents a Knowledge Seminar with Knowledge Partner IAA in collaboration with UNICEF called 'Gender-Sensitive Marketing: Navigating The New Consumer Landscape.'

Among the speakers were Chandni Shah, Chief Operating Officer of FCB Kinnect, Darshana Shah, Head of Marketing & Customer Experience at Aditya Birla Capital, Kailashnath Adhikari, Business Head of Sri Adhikari Brothers & Managing Director of GovernanceNow, Rajdeepak Das, Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Groupe South Asia & Chairman of Leo Burnett South Asia, and Ram Madhvani, Filmmaker, Producer, and Founder of Equinox Films and Ram Madhvani Films. Guiding the discussion was Kranti Gada, Management Committee Member of the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association and Founder of NeOwn.in.

This thought-provoking session delved into the nuanced realm of gender-sensitive marketing, exploring strategies to navigate the ever-evolving consumer landscape. Chandni Shah spoke about the core issues within the education system and how the portrayal of men and women contributes to the lack of women in leadership roles. "Women can nurture women," she emphasised, highlighting subconscious biases and the fact that men are often the primary decision-makers in households. She also advocated for conscious choices to address these issues.

Subsequently, In answer to Gada’s question on depiction, Madhvani discussed the Bechdel test, which measures the representation of women in film and other fiction. He mentions how important representation of women in fiction is also very poignant, “It's rare to see women discussing anything other than men in many series and movies.”

Rajdeepak Das, in his turn, spoke about the dramatic increase in female education rates, from 8.9% in 1951 to 64% in 2011 to 92.5% in 2021! "What didn't change in five to six decades has transformed in just one," he remarked, suggesting that education and the creative industry could impact, accelerate, and enable women.

Adhikari, thereafter, pointed out the economic impact of gender inequality, stating, "According to a published report, several low to middle-income countries have lost over a trillion dollars because women weren't empowered." He also noted that 37% of women globally lack internet access, adding, "Men have more facilities at their disposal than women, and that needs to change."

With a focus on inclusivity and understanding diverse perspectives, the speakers shed light on how brands can effectively connect with consumers in a way that respects and reflects their identities. Through insightful anecdotes and practical insights, the seminar provided a roadmap for brands to authentically engage with audiences, fostering deeper connections and driving meaningful impact in the marketplace.