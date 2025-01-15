AI-Powered Advertising: How brands can scale content production without breaking the bank

If you are a brand manager or brand owner, you must already be sick and tired of hearing this line: “Create & share engaging content consistently to capture and retain consumer attention.”

Every other person is now a brand guru or a content marketing expert, and they are all telling you about visual hooks, slick production hacks, and the best times to post.

But you have a finite budget. And when it comes to content production, your budgets are shrinking each year, with the lion’s share getting allocated to paid media.

That makes the “consistent” creation of “engaging content” an uphill task. Especially, when your brand’s content is competing with a daily upload of 700,000 hours of videos on YouTube, 72 Million photos on Instagram, and 1 billion stories on Facebook.

Here’s an analogy I often use to describe the brand manager’s predicament. Earlier, running a brand used to be like flying a hot air balloon over Cappadocia. Get the right fuel, paint it bright, add your message, and you will be assured that people will spot it.

Sure, you were competing for eyeballs with many other balloons in the sky. But to increase your visibility, you could simply change the colours, add some fairy lights, rethink your message, and if nothing else worked – increase your font size!

But as a brand manager today, it’s more like being responsible for one tiny, twinkling star in the night sky. The people looking up at the sky have a billion other things to look at. They don’t care how big you are, or what promise you hold for them. They keep shifting their gaze, scrolling across an infinite TikTok feed of shiny, bright objects with the attention span of a goldfish.

The AI Meteor Shower

To stand out in that cluttered night sky, you need a meteor shower of high-quality, engaging, sharable content. Thankfully you are a brand manager living in 2025. Which means you have access to Artificial Intelligence.

With AI you can rethink how you look at content. Ask your team and your creative agency partner to go wild with their ideas. Their ideas, scripts, and visual treatments are no longer constrained by shoot budgets and VFX costs. AI has an answer for almost everything.

End your stock media subscriptions. Stop thinking of studio costs, camera rentals, and model/actor hires for shooting video. Encourage your team to think of execution at an epic scale, across different locations, with unique execution styles.

Experiment with claymation, with 3D animation, with drone shoots, with underwater shots, with synth human actors, with multi-lingual visual dubbing, with Hollywood-quality visual effects.

All of this is now possible with a workflow that combines image generation tools like Midjourney, video generation platforms like RunwayML, voice generation tools like ElevenLabs, multi-lingual lip sync services like VisualDub, and more.

As a brand owner, you need to look at AI as a way to replace traditional content production workflows. Not as a substitute for your creative agencies. Encourage your agency to either explore AI tools or to partner up with a specialised AI Content Studio.

Your AI-powered content plan should now have highly differentiated, ownable content pieces across static, motion loops, catalogue content, social media reels, and cinematic videos. Your content production budget can still remain the same. Focus on using AI to increase the quality of the content you produce.

In content, AI simply replaces the camera. Not the people behind it. Ideas are brandfuel. AI is just the accelerant.

This article is penned by Dipankar Mukherjee, Co-Founder & CEO, Studio Blo.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.