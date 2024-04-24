Demystifying creative tech: A begginner's guide to revolutionising marketing with creativity

In the bustling world of marketing discussions, two distinct narratives often take centre stage. On one side, there's a fervent admiration for the triumphs of creativity, while on the other, there's a fascination with the transformative power of technology, particularly emerging tech like AI and XR. What sets these conversations apart is the perception of creativity and technology as separate entities, each wielding its influence over the marketing landscape.

However, imagine the potential when these seemingly disparate forces are united. It's akin to blending ingredients in a masterful recipe to create a truly impactful dish. The result? An effective and innovative creative solution that transcends traditional boundaries. Brands are now recalibrating their strategies, recognising the immense potential in combining creativity with evolving technological toolsets.

Picture brands use AR to create interactive experiences where virtual elements blend with the real world, as seen in IKEA's app letting customers preview furniture in their homes, boosting engagement and purchase decisions.

AI-driven personalised content uses generative algorithms to analyse data, crafting tailored messages like customised emails or social ads. Netflix uses AI to suggest shows based on past preferences, enhancing viewer engagement and loyalty.

Furthermore, dynamic storytelling uses technology to adapt narratives based on user interactions, like interactive video campaigns that offer a customised journey. Burger King's "Whopper Detour" campaign used geolocation to encourage users to visit rival McDonald's for a discounted Whopper, highlighting tech's role in innovative storytelling.

Sans doubt, in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, the fusion of creativity and technology has emerged as a game-changer in the realm of marketing.

Creative tech, in essence, refers to the integration of technology into creative endeavours. While various technologies can be harnessed, the spotlight often falls on emerging innovations like AI, AR, and VR, which are reshaping the media landscape and paving the way for new dimensions of creativity and innovation.

At MakeAR, we define creative tech as the driving force scripting a new future in advertising and marketing. It's about utilising technology to amplify creativity and deliver immersive brand experiences that captivate audiences and drive engagement.

Here are some tangible examples to illustrate the power of creative tech in transforming marketing endeavours:

1) AI in newspaper ads (e.g., Classmate Ad):

By leveraging AI algorithms, brands can personalise newspaper ads based on reader preferences, interests, and demographics, enhancing relevance and engagement.

Our latest campaign for ITC Classmate allowed readers of Times of India to explore the complete range of ITC Limited's Classmate products in a whole new way!

By scanning the ad with AR technology developed by makeAR, viewers can see the products come to life right before their eyes. This innovative experience allows users to interact with and explore the entire stationery and notebook range from ITC's Classmate brand in vivid 3D detail.

2) Emerging tech in retail/e-commerce:

From AI-powered skin analysis for personalised product recommendations to AR-enabled virtual try-ons for jewelry, creative tech is revolutionising the retail and e-commerce landscape.

The Dhobi RUN game, tailored for Surf Excel Matic and Comfort, was crafted to captivate in-store shoppers at the point of sale, gather valuable shopper data, and incentivise them with Paytm cashback based on their gaming performance. The brand has noticed high engagement, accumulated leads for future marketing endeavours, and fostered a deeper connection with its audience.

3) AR for influencer campaigns (e.g., Ponds ‘Glow with the Flow' AR experience):

Empowering influencers with AR content not only amplifies reach but also drives engagement through interactive experiences, leveraging social media algorithms for maximum impact.

For the ‘Glow with the Flow’ AR, Pond’s opted for a different approach from the typical influencer-led promotional strategy. They utilised Meta’s social AR technology to develop a mini-game showcasing the unique selling points of their new product. Influencers were able to use the filter to produce content, which their followers then shared, generating user-generated content (UGC) for expanded reach and increased impressions.

4) AI for social media ads (e.g., Colgate Visible White Web AR):

Utilising AI models in social media ads, brands like Colgate showcase product benefits like whiter teeth, prompting immediate action and purchase consideration among consumers.

Colgate Visible White O2, a high-end product, begins whitening teeth in just 3 days. The brand aimed to kickstart a top-of-the-funnel engagement activity paired with incentives to boost purchase consideration.

We introduced an AI-driven experience for Colgate-Palmolive in modern retail outlets. By scanning a QR code on the Point of Sale materials, customers can witness the impressive impact of the product on their teeth, encouraging them to make purchases right in-store.

By simply scanning a QR code placed on #posm, users can view the difference on their teeth, building in-store purchase consideration. Plus, an additional feature allows users to generate content using this model, and UGC enhances authenticity and engagement, like no other activity.

Note: The whitening effect is presented realistically, without resorting to flashy gimmicks.

5) Tech in product launch buzz (e.g., Ajio AR Sneaker Try-On):

Innovative tech solutions like AR content for product try-ons create buzz and excitement around new launches, enhancing brand visibility and customer engagement.