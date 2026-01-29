How brands can win Esports in 2026

Esports in India is at an inflexion point. For years, despite being big on audiences, brands showed apathy towards it primarily due to challenges around the regulatory framework. Brands limited themselves to dipping their toes into sponsorships but stayed away from making any meaningful deals.

And rightfully so! Esports in India was living in an awkward in-between zone. It seemed esports had ticked the right boxes with audiences and engagement, but somewhere, they were light on clarity. Hence, brands stayed away, unsure of the impact.

But the tide is turning. Today, esports in India has a much-needed regulatory framework in place and has quietly but decisively entered its next chapter. This is a growth phase that would be re-defined by regulation and deeper brand intent that would be more outcome-oriented. The introduction of the regulatory framework has given brands an environment of certainty with clearer guardrails.

Over the years, brand investments were guided by a “test-and-learn” mindset. Finally, this would be a year when brands and advertisers would be asking, “How do we win here?” rather than “Should we be here?”

So why does esports matter for brands or advertisers? This matters because esports remains one of the largest untapped brand opportunities in India today. With an estimated 500 million players, the audience scale is no longer in question. The challenge is how brands activate within it.

For this to happen, brands have to shift from one-off logo placements for visibility to deep integration in line with measurable engagement, community growth, and commerce impact. This will happen primarily in three ways:

1. Firstly, through creator-led influence, where esports creators are bridging the gap between brands and their Gen Z and millennial audiences.

2. Secondly, through tournament IPs, brands are seeing a great opportunity in driving strong participation.

3. Thirdly, on community and content ecosystems, where brands are building consistency.

To get the best out of esports, brands have to become more intelligent with their budget. Monies will be allocated to high-retention communities and measurable formats. Brands that would win this game are the ones that would build long-term trust beyond a single campaign cycle.

There is already a renewed interest from FMCG and beverage brands — especially those that are targeting Gen Z. There is also an uptick in interest from consumer tech, mobile hardware, and peripheral brands where the fit is instinctive. For brands, the key will be in leveraging the format and not the category.

Growth levers for 2026

As per industry estimates, the global esports market is expected to grow from roughly $2 billion in 2025 to $10 billion by 2033. With a framework in place, India is now well poised to ride the wave. Several segments stand out for India’s growth:

● Mobile esports, which continues to be India’s strongest gateway due to accessibility and scale

● Collegiate and grassroots esports, where structured competition can create early talent pipelines

● Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, where passion often outpaces infrastructure—but audiences are deeply loyal

● Live events and hybrid experiences, blending offline energy with digital reach

● Content ecosystems, where teams and creators extend relevance far beyond match days

But for all these to work in sync and drive growth, streamlining government policies and being consistent with them would bring in a strategic realignment in the esports industry. This would also boost brand confidence.

From the government, the sector has a wishlist that would accelerate growth. Firstly, what is needed is regulatory clarity and recognition for esports as a legitimate sport and industry, distinct from gambling and chance-based gaming. Secondly, commitment towards encouraging investment in digital and sports infrastructure and thirdly, policy support for skill development and employment across the ecosystem—production, broadcasting, coaching, analytics, event operations, game design, and creator economy roles. A framework that strengthens skilling initiatives and encourages structured training programs can create a meaningful pipeline of talent and unlock broader economic impact. For all its momentum to gather, there would be some headwinds as well.

Viewership has surged, but translating attention into sustainable revenue remains uneven. Brands are interested, but many still evaluate esports using outdated media metrics.

This is where awareness matters. Esports isn’t just a content platform; it’s a strategic engagement layer that can amplify in-game advertising, deepen community interaction, and extend brand narratives across multiple touchpoints. Measuring it purely on impressions misses the point. Esports in India is no longer asking for legitimacy; it is walking the talk. The audience is here, the talent is here, brand intent is rising, and policy is beginning to align. The success lies in playing it properly.

This article is penned by Rohit N Jagasia, Founder & CEO - Revenant ESports.