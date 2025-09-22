Cracking the multi-channel consumer journey in India’s festive season landscape

India’s festive season period has become the most crucial marketing proving ground for brands today. As the peak period for consumer interest and spending capacity, it is essential for marketers across categories to maximise their visibility leading up to and during this window, to compete for share of mind and wallet. The wallet in question is also expected to be monumental, given that in 2024, festive e-commerce surpassed $14 billion GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) 2024, up 12% from the previous year. As this momentum continues into 2025, the challenge is no longer about who can offer the biggest discounts or launch the flashiest campaigns. The real differentiator for success will be how well brands can deliver a seamless, omnichannel experience that follows consumers across every screen and every store, guiding them from first touch to final click.

Shoppers today don’t move in straight lines from awareness to purchase - especially not in the hustle and bustle of India’s festive seasons. Buying journeys might begin with a discovery on social media, be reinforced by a Connected TV (CTV) ad, continue with product research on mobile, and end with a purchase on an e-commerce site or even a traditional on-ground store. But this pinball format of conversions not only makes that first touch crucial, but also heightens the importance of every subsequent touch point to intrigue the consumer and bring them closer to purchase.

Google’s consumer insights show that 9 out of 10 Indians use a ‘phygital’ approach - exploring both online and offline touchpoints before deciding what to buy. This is especially visible during the festive season, when in-store shopping spikes significantly. For brands, this gives a clear message that being present in only one channel is not enough - success depends on ensuring every channel connects into a consistent, friction-free experience.

The changing media landscape reinforces this point as well. India is a mobile-first video market, while TV trails behind but still has a strong presence. This coexistence shows that audiences are not abandoning old screens but layering them with new ones. CTV, in particular, is becoming a powerful mid-funnel tool, combining the reach of traditional TV with the targeting and measurability of digital.

The interaction between channels is becoming even more important as audiences grow more responsive. As the so-called second-screening trend grows stronger among TV viewers, consumers are actively prepared to take instant action on their phones while watching their TVs - browsing, comparing or adding products to wishlists. This makes it vital for festive campaigns to connect the dots between CTV, mobile and social so that curiosity quickly converts into action. Brands that fail to provide these connections risk losing consumers to competitors who make the journey easier.

Alongside presence, creativity plays an equally important role in making omnichannel work. Indian audiences expect ads to be engaging and actionable, not just decorative. Formats like QR codes, interactive overlays, and shoppable video are no longer niche - they are expected. In fact, 91% of advertisers in India already use shoppable ads, and almost all plan to scale them further in the year.

The recently launched MiQ Festive Shopper Insights Report 2025 found that brands increased spending on rich media creatives by 2.02x, and on footfall campaigns by 1.41x - which means that consumers are flooded with even more offers within the short festive buying windows. In this environment, the brands that make it easiest to take the next step will be the ones that win.

The movement is already underway - more than 80% of Indian CXOs are building omnichannel experiences specifically for the festive season. The report also found that brands launched multi-channel campaigns 30+ days pre-Diwali for maximum reach and relevance. With festive budgets expected to rise by 15-20% this year, the pressure to make every rupee count is pushing more advertisers toward integrated strategies. Retailers are also seeing the payoff firsthand, with festive sales growth projected at 12-15% this year, particularly in Tier-II and Tier-III markets where digital discovery often leads to offline buying.

Omnichannel has moved from being a competitive advantage to becoming the backbone of festive marketing. It is the framework that allows brands to meet India’s increasingly multi-screen, multi-channel shoppers on their own terms. What emerges clearly is that the festive season of 2025 is not about being everywhere; it is about making every channel work together.

Mobile will remain the primary action platform, CTV will shape mid-funnel intent and social will drive discovery and engagement. In smaller cities and towns, where growth is most pronounced, campaigns must adapt to mobile-first realities while still offering a consistent brand experience. The winners will be those who orchestrate this journey seamlessly, guiding consumers from inspiration to checkout without barriers.

This article is penned byVarun Mohan, Chief Commercial Officer, India, MiQ.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.