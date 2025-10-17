Diwali on the screen: How television is still the beating heart of festive marketing

Every year, as the first Diwali ads start flashing across our screens, something familiar stirs not just festive nostalgia, but the anticipation of another advertising season in full swing. It’s that time when every brand wants to be part of India’s living room conversations. And no matter how advanced our digital feeds get, television still owns that living room.

For marketers, Diwali isn’t just a festival; it’s a media moment. Nearly 40% of India’s annual ad spend happens between Ganesh Chaturthi and New Year, with Diwali right at its core. It’s the one time of year when television becomes more than entertainment; it becomes a cultural bonfire around which families gather.

And as those screens light up, so does the country’s brand storytelling.

Festive Television: Bigger, Brighter, Smarter

This season, Indian TV networks are again expected to air record volumes of advertising; last year alone, they clocked over 38 million seconds of festive commercials, roughly 1,500 hours of ads a day. The appetite is huge, but so is the competition.

Marketers are getting more strategic. Many now lock in premium slots on general entertainment and news channels months before the festive rush to avoid the 15-20% Diwali rate surge. But beyond early bookings, the smarter evolution is creative storytelling that feels less like advertising and more like part of the celebration.

The Regional Wave: Speaking the Language of Home

One of the most exciting shifts this decade has been the resurgence of regional television as a powerhouse for festive communication. While national Hindi GECs and sports channels offer scale, regional channels offer soul. During Diwali, viewership on regional networks jumps 10-15%, driven by family specials and local-language events.

For advertisers, that means one thing: national visibility alone isn’t enough. The most effective plans now layer regional buys for depth and authenticity.

At Excellent Publicity, we have executed regional TV campaigns in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and more for brands such as Go Colours, FDC, GSP Crop, Govind Milk, etc. In which we have not only done video ads but also L bands in news channels as well.

In a festival that’s celebrated differently across India, one-size-fits-all media just doesn’t fit anymore.

Connected TV: The New-Gen Glow-Up

The biggest change lighting up Diwali screens, though, isn’t creative - it’s technological. Television today doesn’t end at the set-top box. The Connected TV (CTV) revolution is here, and it’s transforming what “TV reach” even means.

There are now 75 million Indians watching YouTube on their televisions, and CTV ad spends have grown from ₹450 crore in 2022 to ₹1,500 crore in 2024; a 233% surge. For brands, that means the traditional “TV spot” has evolved into a living-room omnichannel experience.

This Diwali, we’ve seen brands blend cable and CTV beautifully. An e-commerce giant, for instance, made YouTube-on-TV a core part of its Big Billion Days strategy, ensuring even cord-cutters saw its festive film. CTV brings together the best of both worlds, TV’s emotional power and digital’s precision. It’s not just a screen anymore; it’s a measurable, data-enriched stage for storytelling.

Measuring the Magic

Of course, with great convergence comes great complexity. As audiences fluidly move between linear TV, CTV, and mobile, measuring impact becomes the new frontier.

Industry bodies are now piloting systems to track deduplicated reach, showing planners exactly how many unique viewers they’re reaching across screens. The goal is a unified view of engagement, so brands can understand whether that festive sales bump came from a primetime cricket ad or a connected TV bumper.

For agencies, this is where strategy meets science. Understanding how to blend reach, frequency, and emotional resonance across media will define the next phase of Diwali marketing, not just how bright the campaign burns, but how long it stays in memory.

The Takeaway: One Festival, Many Screens

If there’s one truth about Diwali marketing in 2025, it’s this: television in all its evolving forms remains the torchbearer of festive storytelling.

I t’s where nostalgia meets innovation, where a family reunion film and a QR-enabled ad can coexist on the same screen. Where the local and the national, the emotional and the analytical, blend seamlessly.

This Diwali, the smartest brands aren’t asking whether to choose TV or digital. They’re asking how to make both shine together. Because in a season built on light, connection, and emotion, the most powerful screen is still the one that brings everyone together in one living room.

This article is penned by Vaishal Dalal, Co-founder & Director, Excellent Publicity.



