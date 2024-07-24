How far has esports come in India?

When video gaming first took its hold in India, it was largely seen as a casual hobby, primarily enjoyed at home or in gaming cafes. Popular PC games like Counter-Strike, Age of Empires, FIFA, and Warcraft had some dedicated following in terms of competitive games in local cafes, but there was no structured esports scene to speak of. Up until 2010, competitive gaming tournaments in India were limited to gaming cafes and college tournaments, with events like the World Cyber Games being among the few international platforms where Indian gamers could showcase their skills. Due to the modest prize pools and lack of sponsorships, most players were reluctant to travel to inter-city or inter-state tournaments.

NODWIN Gaming partnered with ESL to launch the ESL India Premiership for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO), a move that helped lay the foundation for the esports industry in India.

Differentiating between esports and online gaming

For a long time, esports in India was lumped together with other forms of online gaming, including real-money gaming and fantasy sports. It is important to understand the difference between esports and casual gaming. Esports is the pinnacle of competitive video gaming featuring professional players, coaches, strategies, and even player transfers, similar to traditional sports leagues. Esports athletes train rigorously at boot camps, adhering to strict practice schedules, diets, and fitness routines to stay in top form for high-stakes tournaments. In contrast, casual gaming is more about leisure and entertainment, with no structured competition or professional framework.

Thankfully, a clear distinction between esports and other forms of online gaming was established in December 2022 when the Indian government officially recognized esports as a multi-sport event. This recognition has helped legitimize esports and has provided a clearer path for its growth in the country.

The rise of mobile gaming

India's gaming market is heavily dominated by mobile gaming, thanks to the widespread availability of affordable smartphones and some of the lowest internet data rates in the world. In the 2010s, mobile games like Mini Militia and Clash of Clans were popular for casual gaming, but the launch of Free Fire and PUBG Mobile truly transformed the mobile gaming scene. PUBG Mobile, in particular, attracted a massive player base and introduced official tournaments with lucrative prize pools, revolutionizing the country’s esports landscape. India even led the global downloads for PUBG Mobile with 175 million downloads, accounting for 24% of the total worldwide.



Despite PUBG Mobile being banned by the Indian government in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst for the growth of esports and gaming in the country. With lockdowns in place, people turned to gaming as a means of entertainment and connection. Gaming content creators gained immense popularity, and esports tournaments saw record viewership. The launch of esports titles like VALORANT, filled the void left by popular titles like PUBG Mobile. Later, the introduction of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) by KRAFTON, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, which is played by more than 100 million players, kept the momentum going. Now, titles like Pokémon Unite have also gained traction, with Indian players representing the country at global championships.

Mainstream recognition

One of the most significant indicators of esports' growth in India is its increasing mainstream recognition. The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGMS) is a prime example. Now in its third season, BGMS is broadcast on Star Sports, a major sports network in India, highlighting how esports is being perceived as a sport.

Moreover, the tournament has attracted sponsorships from both endemic and non-endemic brands like Android, Philips OneBlade, and Red Bull, showing the commercial potential of esports in reaching younger audiences. As per AFK Gaming Insights, Star Sports and TVS Raider are the leading sponsor brands of BGMI tournaments in India, having sponsored a total prize money of INR 2.1 crores till date while AMD has sponsored the most tournaments with six.

Esports has expanded beyond just gaming, integrating into entertainment and mainstream sports. Traditional sports entities, athletes, and Bollywood celebrities have also associated with esports, further boosting its profile.

International tournaments and government support

In 2018, esports was included as a demonstration event at the Asian Games, where India's Tirth Mehta won a bronze medal in Hearthstone. The subsequent edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou elevated esports to an official medal sport, with India competing in five different titles. The nation’s talented athletes also won bronze in DOTA 2 at the Commonwealth Esports Championships in 2022.

The confirmation of esports as an official medal sport at the 2026 Asian Games and the 2025 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) marks a significant step forward. Additionally, the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) confirmation of the inaugural Olympic Esports Games in 2025 opens up new opportunities for Indian athletes to compete on a global stage, further enhancing the credibility of esports as a legitimate sport.

The Indian government has also shown increasing support for esports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conducted a roundtable discussion with the nation’s leading gamers to address various aspects of the industry and has since advocated for the growth of the industry. Several states, including Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, have organized tournaments and partnered with various stakeholders to promote esports. This governmental backing is vital for the continued development and recognition of esports in India.

The future of esports in India

India leads as the fastest-growing gaming market according to Niko Partners. In 2023, the Indian video games market achieved $830 million in revenue, marking a 15.9% increase from the previous year. Expected to grow by 13.6% in 2024 to $943 million, it is projected to exceed $1 billion in 2025 and reach $1.4 billion by 2028.



The upcoming years will witness a heavy integration of technologies like AI, augmented reality, and virtual reality into the nation’s gaming market. Homegrown developers, inspired by India's rich culture and heritage, will produce more titles while Bollywood, cricket, and music will increasingly engage with the industry. With more Indian athletes participating in international competitions and a rise in domestic tournaments, esports is poised to become a cornerstone of India's sporting culture.

This article is penned by Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD of NODWIN Gaming.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.