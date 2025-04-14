Establishing trust in healthcare advertising: A constant fight against misinformation

Health blogs. Health and fitness websites and forums mushrooming every week. Health influencers on social media selling 30-day weight loss programs and cures for chronic diseases.

Healthcare consumers are bombarded with information every time they go online. With accessibility reaching the inaccessible, it has become easier to consume, and to create health-related content. Misinformation and disinformation abound, such bombardment is clouding consumer decisions regarding health. This wave of spurious content presents a pressing issue for health brands: how can they become trusted repositories of sound advice and plug the credibility gap?

The key? Communication models built on transparency, authenticity, and professional evaluation. Doing so will enable them to not just defeat misinformation but foster long-standing customer relationships built on trust.

The impact of misinformation on trust

A 2018 study by three MIT scholars found that false news spreads much faster on Twitter (now, X) than real news, and by a substantial margin.



“We found that falsehood diffuses significantly farther, faster, deeper,

and more broadly than the truth, in all categories of information,

and in many cases by an order of magnitude.” Sinan Aral, a professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management

and co-author of a new paper detailing the findings.

Also, not too surprisingly, this spread was attributed to humans, not bots.

Why does misinformation spread so easily? One reason is the sheer amount of content out there. Unqualified influencers - a dime a dozen - confidently post health recommendations without a clue. Secondly, the consumers of the content, invested in their own health and the health of their families, are clueless with no recourse to any legitimate, medically ratified information. Thus, they are driven to unsound healthcare choices. This often results in severe ramifications that neither them nor the healthcare system are prepared for. A good example of this is the wave of false information during the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in a spurt of so-called quick remedies, vaccine scepticism, and uncertainty regarding correct health protocols.

Trust erodes. Scepticism takes its place. And any information thereafter is seen with a cynical eye.

Where does this place pharma brands and marketers? In a world that’s always connected, always clued-in, and always ready to circulate, brands need to think beyond merely providing a product; they need to be a credible source people can trust to provide correct, science-based information.

Why do healthcare brands need to be credible sources

Healthcare and pharma brands are invariably tied to people’s lives and their well-being. And that fact itself demands the utmost commitment to truth and accuracy. It also presents a tremendous opportunity to distribute accurate, credible health advice delivered from true knowledge of healthcare issues.

Expert-supported-and-ratified content is the best way to do so. Whether through working with healthcare experts, disseminating peer-reviewed research, or joining forces with reputable health organisations, pharma brands can prove the accuracy and trustworthiness of their voice. By positioning themselves as authoritative voices in the field, not only are they delivering value but also establishing a more intimate relationship with their audience.

When it comes to marketing, unsubstantiated claims can precedence for the sake of creating differentiation. But it is vital to maintain scientific integrity and support messages with evidence and research. Claim validity should be the pillar on which the marketing edifice rests. At the same time, it is essential to make information available to audiences. The general consumer is not familiar with medical terminology, which necessitates simplifying complicated medical ideas without compromising precision. This goes a long way in making health content more accessible and easier to grasp.

The importance of transparency and compliance

How does a brand go about establishing trust? For starters, being transparent about information sources and validation methods helps. Disclosures need to be visible in all content forms, with fact-checking procedures in place. Secondly, brands need to remain within the confines of regulatory guidelines. Which makes healthcare advertising a niche space – creativity with control is key. It is crucial to comply with local laws to avoid potential penalties and reputational damage. For instance, the FDA and FTC regulate drug and healthcare advertising in the US. Closer home, it is the ASCI that ensures transparency and compliance in health-related claims. Failure to comply risks legal action, and loss of customer trust.

Case studies: Leading by example

A number of companies are already in the forefront with responsible advertising that fights misinformation. These companies target giving correct and reliable information honestly, presenting themselves as credible sources in the medical field.

Pfizer – Because Of This:

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Pfizer led the charge in conveying the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine. Through the use of simple, science-based messaging and partnering with public health institutions, Pfizer was able to inform consumers and debunk myths about the vaccine, all the while presenting the human truth about why vaccines are important, through videos featuring simple, spontaneous moments of real people’s lives.

Alembic - #ForHerWithHer:

Alembic Pharma has long been invested in women’s health. And they regularly partner with them in their health journey to educate and create awareness about their physical conditions and wellbeing. Starting with conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB), Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB), Anaemia and Iron Deficiency, they engage with women to decimate credible information through their platform www.forherwithher.in by using a widespread network of doctors and experts.

Embracing digital-first strategies to build trust

To have and own a credible voice in today’s digital-first environment, healthcare brands need to be innovative in how they connect with their consumers. One method is through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). AI-based chatbots, for example, can assist consumers in locating precise, personalized health information, providing instant answers to their queries. Not only does this improve the user experience, but it also strengthens the brand's reputation for delivering credible advice.

Another approach is collaborating with influencers who are trusted in the health arena. These influencers can help spread accurate health messages and reach more people. It's equally important to make sure that influencer collaborations are consistent with the brand's messaging and values. Misinformation can also spread rapidly through influencers, so selecting partners who value fact-checking and transparency is important.

Interactive content, including webinars, Q&A sessions with medical professionals, and health quizzes, can also engender a deeper level of involvement. This content prompts consumers to engage with the brand in ways that are substantive, further building it as a credible authority.

The power of ethical health advertising

The ultimate aim of ethical health advertising is to influence consumer beliefs positively. Brands that are honest, fact-driven, and responsible in their advertising can develop long-term loyalty and trust with consumers. It is a simple relationship dynamic – if you care for my health and wellbeing, I am more likely to value our relationship, and keep coming back to you.

But there are glaring instances of things that can go awry. One of the most notorious recent examples was Theranos, a healthcare technology firm that faked the capabilities of its blood-testing technology. When the deception was uncovered, not only was the company's reputation ruined, but it also reflected more broadly on consumer confidence in healthcare innovation.

A more recent example is the 23AndMe data leak. The company collected DNA from people through saliva sample kits and provided personalised reports on ancestry, health issue predispositions, carrier status and wellness. In October 2023, hackers got hold of DNA data of 7 million people which was put up for sale on the dark web. The company later filed for bankruptcy.

This brings up the question of transparency, compliance and ethics in healthcare marketing, and the onus it puts on marketers to strengthen their regulatory frameworks.

In conclusion: A future of trust and transparency

In a world where misinformation is everywhere, health care brands have a chance and the responsibility to lead with credible communication. They can do this by emphasizing expert-recommended, science-driven content and using digital-first tactics. Doing so not just differentiates them within a saturated market but also creates more intimate, authentic relationships with consumers who appreciate honesty and integrity.

As we move into the future, it's apparent that healthcare brands need to take responsibility in how they market themselves. The credibility they establish today will determine the future of healthcare advertising for decades to come.