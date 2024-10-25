Why Gen Z should consider brand reputation management?

Imagine this: you’re scrolling through the internet, leaving a review or commenting on a viral post. In that moment, you’ve unknowingly influenced a brand’s reputation. This is the power of today’s digital world, and for Gen Z, it’s second nature.

As the first generation raised with social media and AI, Gen Z wields significant influence, representing 32% of the global population. Brands must not only meet their needs but align with their values. That’s why Brand Reputation Management (BRM) is an ideal career for Gen Z.

Back in 2018, I started out like many others, fresh out of college, with no clear direction. I stumbled into BRM with excitement, not realising it would define my career. Now, I understand just how crucial BRM is, especially in this digital era. Managing a brand’s reputation online is a game-changer. We live and breathe social media, and everything we post shapes how people view brands.

If you’re a Gen Z who’s constantly navigating social media, you already have the tools. Keep reading, and you’ll see why Brand Reputation Management could be an exciting career for you.

Why BRM matters in today’s world

Social media and instant reviews are part of everyday life, and a brand's reputation can change overnight. With 54% of Gen Z spending over four hours a day online, they’re well aware of the online chatter that shapes brand images. Whether it's a viral tweet, a Google review, or a failed influencer campaign, Gen Z understands how quickly public opinion can shift.

Brand Reputation Management (BRM) professionals help control these narratives, keeping brands positive across digital platforms. This ‘social-first’ mindset makes Gen Z a great fit for BRM roles, where monitoring and engaging with online conversations is crucial. Today, brands aren’t just responding to crises, they're proactively shaping their reputations, and BRM experts play a key role in this process.

Core responsibilities in BRM

At the heart of BRM are several important tasks that fit well with Gen Z’s digital skills. First, conversation management is key, handling queries, questions, and comments in real-time. Managing customer feedback is also crucial. Since Gen Z values authenticity, brands need to respond to both positive and negative feedback in a genuine way to build trust.

Another essential part of BRM is using data from online conversations to spot trends, analyse feedback, and predict potential reputation risks. This helps brands make informed decisions and protect their image proactively.

Finally, social listening, or tracking online conversations to understand public sentiment, helps predict crises before they happen. Gen Z’s comfort with digital tools makes them great at noticing trends and shifts in opinion before they hit the mainstream.

Gen Z’s edge

What makes Gen Z perfect for BRM? It’s their digital-first DNA. Raised with social media, AI, and instant communication, they’re experts at navigating platforms like Instagram, Reels, and X. They don’t just consume content, they create it, shaping conversations in real-time.

On top of that, Gen Z is driven by values like ethical consumption and authenticity. Their instinct to engage with brands that share their beliefs makes them highly effective in BRM roles. In a career where aligning brand messaging with audience values is key, Gen Z’s passion for purpose-driven work gives them a unique advantage.

What Future holds

The future of BRM is closely tied to advances in technology, especially AI and predictive analytics. As these tools evolve, brands can use them to not only react to crises but to predict and prevent reputation risks. Gen Z, who is already comfortable with AI tools and digital analysis, is in a great position to lead the way. Tools like automated sentiment analysis and real-time social listening help BRM professionals act faster and engage with consumers more authentically.

BRM professionals will also need to manage not just a brand’s reputation but also direct interactions with consumers through social media, blending reputation management with sales and customer service.

For Gen Z, getting started in BRM is flexible. While degrees in marketing, communications, or public relations are helpful, certifications in digital marketing or social media management can provide a good foundation. Hands-on experience through internships or projects is invaluable too. Gen Z’s natural understanding of digital tools, combined with their drive for authenticity, makes them well-suited for these roles.

By stepping into BRM, you’re not just taking a job, you’re joining a movement that shapes how the world sees brands. If you want a career where your digital skills, creativity, and passion for making a real impact come together, BRM is the perfect fit.

The future is full of opportunities, and the best part? It’s all within your reach. So, why not take the leap?

This article is penned by Anuj Gangodkar, Senior Brand Reputation Manager, HAWK (GOZOOP group)

