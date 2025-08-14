How brands win (and lose) the tricolour game on Independence Day

The Indian tricolour—or Tiranga—is not just a flag; it's a living emblem of courage (saffron), peace (white), and growth (green), anchored by the timeless Ashoka Chakra. Brands see it and think: “Yes! Instant emotional resonance.” But that pull is powerful—it demands both respect and smart creativity.

The question is: how close can a brand get before that patriotic embrace turns into awkward mimicry? That fine line defines whether your Independence Day marketing soars or sours. So let’s skip the “as a nation, we feel proud” spiel and get straight to the spicy bits—what actually works, what flops, and the truths every marketer needs in their playbook.

Patriotism Isn’t Just Paint—It Needs Heart

Great campaigns don’t just splash three colours and call it a day; they create a feeling. At its best, tricolour marketing taps emotional stories, nostalgia and real pride.

JSW Paints: Ode to Every Colour

Instead of the usual “Look! Orange, white, green!” JSW Paints went conceptual—celebrating all colours that unite India. Their campaign featured schoolchildren picking colours in everyday objects and even zoomed in on blue (yep, the Ashok Chakra!), highlighting progress. Past campaigns have included films for the visually impaired, showing beauty isn’t just seen but felt—a hand-guided painting lets the blind experience the flag. JSW Paints proves patriotism isn’t just loud graphics, it’s thoughtful storytelling that leaves no one out.







Safed Detergent: Keeping It Clean, and Poetic

Here’s a brand with gall—Safed focused their entire Independence Day campaign on the white band of the flag. Through a narrative-driven ad, they tethered white to purity and peace, masterful for a detergent! It wasn’t just paint-by-numbers patriotism, but a reminder of the values that hold everything together—while also getting your kurta crisp for flag hoisting.









If Your Campaign Doesn't Tell a Story, Boredom Wins

National pride works best with a narrative.

SBI General Insurance: Safety, Trust, and India’s Journey

SBI General went for the big feels, highlighting how India moved from independence to global might. Their Independence Day campaign was about the nation’s ‘Suraksha’ (safety) and ‘Bharosa’ (trust)—reflecting the insurer’s promise, but also the country’s actual journey. Not just flag-waving, but a gentle nudge that “we’ve got your back”—as a brand, and as a nation.

ITC’s Musical Masterstroke: Desh Ek Raag

When in doubt, add music! ITC dropped a composition, ‘Desh Ek Raag’, fusing India’s diverse classical styles and slowly unveiling the tricolour on different instruments. No corny slogans, just the gradual rise of unity in melody, showing how every note (and every colour) makes our national song—and flag—whole. Goosebumps (and maybe a tear).

Multichannel Madness Is the Only Madness That Works

Go big or go home, said every marketer ever. You can’t just drop a patriot-themed post on Instagram and expect the world to take notice. LinkedIn, Insta, reels, WhatsApp, email -you name it. Brands who nail it, go everywhere.

Spykar: #YoungRestlessResponsible

Spykar didn’t just want the youth strutting in fresh denim; their campaign dared Gen-Z to be “Young, Restless, Responsible.” Yes, it’s a rallying cry for style—but more importantly, it’s a movement to inspire young Indians to uphold the dignity of the national flag.

Powered by Independence Day energy, Spykar tackled the often-overlooked, totally cringeworthy issue: the countless national flags left discarded on the streets after the celebrations wind down. Their campaign made it personal, urging every young Indian not only to celebrate their pride, but also take responsibility for the flag's dignity—whether it means respectfully collecting, correctly disposing, or simply making sure those paper flags don’t end up as street litter.

This wasn’t just denim drama on social media. Spykar ran influencer takeovers, Instagram challenges, and in-store moments—all layered with a civic nudge. Their messaging: Celebrate hard, but don’t let your patriotism turn into Monday morning guilt. If you’re young, restless, and responsible, you’ll make sure the flag gets the respect it deserves, right through August 15 (and beyond)

ixigo: #CelebratingIndia with a Reel-y Good Idea

Travel brand ixigo went all out on Instagram, posting nine vibrant reels before Independence Day, each aligned to a tricolour shade. Stunning Indian landscapes, a call to adventure, and a subtle “hey, go see India!” invitation. Not only did they get views, they hit hearts: every colour, every reel, another reason to share, explore, and click “book.”

Actionable Independence Day Marketing Blueprint:

Your Map to Glory — And Pitfalls to Dodge

The DOs

Start with a Story, Not a Slogan

Research what actually matters to your customers around August 15. Everyone’s proud, but local heroes, unsung history, or meaningful narratives build real connections.

Example: Tata Tea’s #DeshKaGarv collection—regional art = localized emotion, to nationwide celebration.

Wrap It All Up (“The More, The Merrier” Approach)

Don’t just post. Email, app notifications, WhatsApp, influencer collabs, and online-offline activations create campaign synergy. Segment your audience and talk to their hearts (and shopping carts) directly.

Example: Flipkart’s Freedom Sale and Amazon’s multi-channel madness—FOMO everywhere, from banners to inboxes.



Use Tricolour Smartly—Design With Dignity

Don’t use the flag as a wrapper for random products. Make it thematic and respectful, or better, tie it to tradition, celebration, and real events.

Example: Biryani tying in with freedom milestones, limited edition packs from Tata Tea—meaningful, memorable.

Get Creative, But Not Comedic—Unless You’re Intentionally Funny

If you’re going to launch a meme campaign, do it with heart and creativity, not just by painting the office plant orange, white, and green.

The DON’Ts

Legal & Ethical Boundaries: Don’t Cross the Line. Insulting the flag can cost you.



Don’t use patriotism as a soulless cash grab. Internet users have a sixth sense for “fake feels.”

Don’t “tricolour” everything—be thoughtful and context-driven.

When done right, the tricolour is not just a visual—it’s a feeling. It’s unity in packaging, pride in a post, emotion in a melody. But use it carelessly, and you’re echoing hollow clichés that audiences now sniff out by the second.

Independence Day marketing is like biryani—every ingredient (colour, channel, idea) matters. Get them right, and you’re the feast everyone wants. Overdo the saffron or forget the stories, you’re just spicy rice. Embrace unity, creativity, and the joy of celebrating what India feels like. May your campaign bring together more than hashtags—it should bring together hearts.

Play it smart, play it bold—and let the Tiranga become a chapter in your campaign, not a decoration on it.

This article is penned by Shashwat Das, Founder, Almond Branding.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.