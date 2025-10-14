Influencer marketing in 2025: How creators are shaping the festive season

Influencer marketing has become every brand’s most powerful weapon , and during the festive season, that weapon gets ten times stronger. What started as a trend to drive awareness has now evolved into a storytelling force that blends creativity, emotion, and authenticity. With audiences spending more time scrolling, sharing, and celebrating online, the festive period has turned into the ultimate playground for creators.

But 2025 isn’t business as usual. The way brands and influencers show up this season has changed, from chasing perfection to embracing personality, from promoting products to building participation. Campaigns are no longer about reach; they’re about relevance, relatability, and resonance.

So, as the lights come on and the feeds start to glow, let’s take a look at what’s new in influencer marketing this festive season of 2025.

Why festive season = Influencer season

Festivals in India are emotional and social, symbolising togetherness. In today’s digital age, influencers are that “modern-day cousin or friendly neighbour” audiences trust for festive inspiration. From fashion to food, their content has become the new-age word of mouth, trusted, relatable, and full of personality, helping people discover what to buy. Amid the festive clutter, relevance now matters more than visibility, and creators win by turning brand moments into cultural experiences, not ads.

Ongoing trends defining 2025’s festive influencer marketing

The hook era: Win the first five seconds or lose it all

It’s official, 2025 is the year of the five-second hook. Creators have realised that the attention war is won (or lost) before your thumb lifts off the screen. Forget the old “Get Ready With Me” intros; it's all about grabbing attention instantly with emotion, humour, or shock value. That one bold line, “You’ve been celebrating Diwali wrong all these years!”, can decide whether your video gets skipped or shared.

Narration-style videos: Storytelling with soul

We’ve all seen it, a soft narration over visuals of lighting diyas, wrapping gifts, or getting ready for Garba night. But this narration-style trend is taking over festive feeds. Instead of selling, creators are sharing, walking audiences through their rituals and emotions. The tone is calm, reflective, and cinematic, and that’s what makes it feel human, not “adsy.”

Text-led trend videos: Let the copy talk

Sometimes, all it takes is one smart line.

“Best outfit for a Diwali party.”

“Festive snacks Indian moms will actually approve.”

Short, aesthetic, and scroll-stopping, these text-first Reels let the copy do the heavy lifting. With beat-synced transitions and clean design, the text becomes the hook, turning every frame into a festive mood board.

The regional influencer era: Local voices, national impact

In a country this diverse, “pan-India” campaigns are a myth. Brands are going hyper-local, working with creators who speak the language, live the culture, and understand the traditions. Gujarati creators own Navratri, North Indian influencers dominate Diwali, and South Indian voices bring Deepavali to life. Regional creators don’t just translate, they transform emotion into authenticity. Cultural relevance now beats mass reach every time.

Storytelling is the new selling

2025 belongs to storytellers. This season, creators aren’t showcasing products; they’re weaving them into real moments. It’s “storytime meets brand moment.”

Instead of saying, “Here’s my Diwali outfit,” creators say, “Last year my outfit tore right before the party, this year, I wasn’t taking chances.”



And just like that, the product reveal becomes part of the story.

The ‘Not-Another-Ad’ era

Let’s be honest, the internet’s full of copy-paste content. Every festive feed feels like déjà vu: “Buy my outfit,” “Use my code.” The real winners in 2025 are the ones who break the template. Think chaotic transitions, meme-inspired edits, or unexpected moments, like a tomato falling from the sky and a creator jumping in saying, “Even our prices dropped!” It’s not about shouting louder; it’s about standing out by being different.

Tools that can help you create better festive content

Here are a few tools worth bookmarking when you’re planning your next festive drop:

Create Magical Viral posts: Breakout Clips Pro-level Animated templates for your Social Media - Videoeffects.com Turn any 2d image into 3d models in one click - Copilot Generate scroll-stopping hooks in seconds: Ahrefs.com/hook-generator Veed.io – Add auto subtitles, captions, and festive filters to make your videos more social-friendly. Pika Labs – Generate cinematic videos from prompts, ideal for storytelling-based festive content.

Upcoming trends in influencer marketing: What’s next

AI everywhere

2025 is the year of AI-powered creativity. From generating festive backdrops and captions to predicting trends, AI is reshaping how creators plan and brands scale. Smart marketers aren’t debating its role; they’re already using it to create, test, and personalise content faster than ever.

Not the usual marketing: Safe is boring

Traditional “Happy Diwali, shop now” ads won’t cut it anymore. The audience has evolved. This year is all about fearless experimentation, mockumentary-style edits, meme storytelling, and even on-street vox pops. The formula is simple: if it feels risky, it’s probably worth posting.

The rise of micro & nano influencers

The era of follower counts is over. Brands now care about trust, not totals. Smaller creators with niche communities are driving better engagement and conversions. Gen Z creators shooting on their phones are often delivering more ROI than macro influencers with inflated reach.

Authenticity & transparency: The deinfluencing wave

Audiences have grown tired of picture-perfect endorsements. The deinfluencing trend rewards honesty , creators openly talk about what doesn’t work, what’s overpriced, and what truly adds value. Realness sells. Brands that embrace transparency are building deeper trust than ever.

Virtual influencers & the metaverse

Influencer marketing is entering another dimension, literally. Virtual avatars and AI-driven creators are becoming part of mainstream campaigns. From digital Diwali concerts to virtual fashion try-ons, the metaverse offers endless creative potential. The future is part human, part hologram, and fully interactive.

In the end, the future of influencer marketing is all about co-creation and connection. The festive season of 2025 has shown that audiences no longer respond to polished ads; they respond to real people, raw stories, and shared emotions. As creators experiment with new formats and brands embrace authenticity and long-term collaboration, the line between marketing and storytelling fades. The next chapter belongs to those who celebrate creativity as a shared experience, because in this era, the most impactful campaigns aren’t just seen, they’re felt.

This article is penned by Vibhor Gulati, Co-founder, Defodio Digital

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication